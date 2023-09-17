There’s a slight feeling of melancholy around this time of year when we let go of summer and embrace the coming of fall.
Nature gives one last push before shedding its mature green. Grasses bend, full of seed. Flowers bloom one last time. Katydids and cicadas give one last song.
But, here in northern Indiana, there’s still plenty of beauty to be found as the landscape lays itself to rest.
Over the years, I have noticed one sure sign of the approaching equinox. It’s easily visible in downtown Goshen: the sunrise and sunset align exactly with our east and west streets. This year, I even see it in my neighborhood.
As I take Sadie, the pup, for a walk in the morning, I’m heading exactly into the center of the sun. Along with this alignment, there’s a certain aspect to the light. The sunrise brings a very specific glow to the morning and the sunset creates an amazing light in our downtown.
I try to soak it in during these few short days when the sun is exactly over the Equator. It’s one way to know that the seasons are shifting and that it’s time to make preparations for autumn.
This week, I’ll be driving out to Shirk’s to buy my decorative pumpkins. And I’ll be buying baking pumpkins and squash to cook with. In preparation for an upcoming special meal, I try a new appetizer recipe using butternut squash from the market and sage from my herb pot.
I love the sound of a cracking squash when the knife splits it in half. I scoop the seeds out, sometimes saving them to roast, then peel off the tough outer skin to expose the orange layer beneath.
Once cut and roasted, there’s nothing quite like the sweetness of its flesh. The accompanying pesto to go with it strikes all the right chords. Herby, nutty, garlicky and sharp, it pairs perfectly with the caramelized squash.
As the sun aligns, I find myself realigning as well. The exuberance of summer makes way to the constraints of fall. Outdoor time will soon turn into indoor time. Fresh garden produce will soon turn into canning jars on shelves. Raw garden bounty will soon turn into warm casseroles from the oven. Yes, time is turning toward fall.
Here’s the recipe:
Caramelized butternut squash slices with sage and pecan pesto
1 butternut squash
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, smashed
1/3 cup pecans, toasted
2 T. feta, crumbled
1 pinch salt
Preheat the oven to 500°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Peel the butternut squash, cut in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Cut each squash half in half widthwise, right where the slender part curves out to the bulge. Cut each quarter into about 1 inch wedges and place in a bowl. Toss squash with olive oil, sugar, salt, and cayenne. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet.
Roast on the bottom shelf of the oven for 10 to 15 minutes until caramelized. Remove from the oven and turn the pieces over and rotate them so they bake evenly. Bake for another 10 to 15 minutes until caramelized on the other side and cooked through.
While the squash is roasting, make the pesto:
Warm 3 tablespoons olive oil, sage, and garlic in a small pan over very low heat just until the oil bubbles. Pour in a small bowl, reserving the garlic clove. Place the toasted pecans in a food processor along with the garlic clove and process until crumbly and add to the bowl. Add the feta to the bowl along with 1 more T. olive oil and stir until combined. Add salt to taste. This is not a traditional pesto — more nutty and crumbly.
When squash is roasted, toss with pesto to taste in a large bowl, then enjoy!