Summer is upon us. The longest day of the year stretches out languidly in sunlight-filled hours. It gives me plenty of time to do some yard work, reorganize my kitchen after a busy week and spend a few moments looking back on the last six months. Some years go by smooth as glass with small inconveniences that only leave light scuff marks. Other years, like this last one, scatter broken glass around that one must carefully walk through.
I tend to look forward rather than back and be present through it all and yet, it’s sometimes easy to not thoroughly process what I’ve been through. Over the last six months, the weeks were filled with losses, sicknesses, weather events, deaths. I can’t quite recall how each week disappeared. When I try to piece it together, either I can’t remember the details or I remember them too well.
This past week added another layer with the after effects of Monday night’s storm. High heat and humidity coupled with no electricity left us in limbo for several days, and with a new puppy, there were not many options for cooling down.
Last night, we attended a concert in Elkhart as part of the Elkhart Jazz Fest. Back in April, before the puppy, we purchased tickets to go hear Bruce Hornsby, pianist extraordinaire and top musician. We were amazed that he was coming so near and had always hoped to have an opportunity to see him.
At the end of a beautiful day, we drove over to downtown Elkhart, found a parking spot by the river and walked to the sounds of jazz up to Main Street and the Lerner Theater, the concert venue. The show, one of the first we’ve attended since the start of the pandemic, was everything we hoped for. Bruce Hornsby and his band, The Noisemakers, took us on a varied trip which included some of his well-known songs beautifully reworked and some new songs from his latest recording. His improvisational skill and the musical exchanges within the band kept me toe-tapping and alert even after a very early morning start. All of these things I was expecting.
What I wasn’t expecting was my reaction to the music. I found myself with tears streaming down my face, tears that I could not hold back, tears that came from deep within. Listening to the beauty of the musical notes in the air, my heart felt free to let go of the pain, the stress, the intensity of living through these past months.
At the end of the two-hour concert, I had to remind myself that music and art can do that. They reach a part of us that normal life does not.
So today, on the longest, sunniest day of the year, I look backward to acknowledge each hard step through the broken glass and I shake myself free of it and I’m again on my way, not knowing what lies ahead but always hoping for the best.
Now to get the pizza dough made and the woodfired oven fired up and to spend some hours with friends on our patio. Time to embrace summertime!