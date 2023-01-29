I walk through the quiet woods following the barely visible snowy footprints in front of me.
The snowfall muffles my footsteps. Only Sadie the pup’s jangling collar tags make a sound as we stop and peer through the open forest. A few deer hoof prints and rabbit tracks seem like the only signs of life around us. The snow covers the tree branches and bushes with fluffy cotton and, as we approach the river, the woods unfold like a fairytale before us.
Suddenly, right ahead, three deer bound away and into the trees, white tails bouncing, then stop and stare back at us staring at them. In the silence, we acknowledge each other and then move on. I accept these surprise moments as gifts in the middle of this bleak season.
This week marks the middle of winter, that special time between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Once we’ve crossed that line, we know that already the earth is gearing up for renewal. It’s time for me to revisit my January goals and see how I’m doing.
This year, I’m following my daughters’ system of using a daily planner. What I usually try to keep remembering in my brain, I now write down in my planner. My mind is then free to tackle other things. So I’m back on track with my daily yoga practice and my running. I’ve returned to my drawer and typesetting at the Goshen Printmakers Guild.
I’ve even carved and printed some new block prints. And I’m making better connections with friends. On top of that, I’ve set some goals for writing. As gray and dull as January can be, my efforts have paid off in warm interactions, bright prints and sunny moods.
January has also been the month for self care: better eating habits, some new beauty routines and living what I call “the Valencia life.” Inspired by my visits to Valencia, Spain, where people are easy going and life’s pace is slower, I’ve embraced the day to day by letting go of the stress and pressures I can so easily put on myself.
I’m carrying less worry and accepting more spur of the moment joys. I try to continually remind myself to go with the flow. I find room for laughter and good, slow food. I take the time I need away from the busyness. Interestingly enough, this has provided some unexpected rewards. I’m in a better mood, I feel more confident and the work I do has better outcomes.
So on the snowiest day of the week, I revisit an old bread recipe I used to make at the bakery. Its combination of cherries and chocolate is perfect as February approaches. As I mix it up, I try to remember how I had made it and add a slightly new spin to it. As the loaves bake, their fragrance fills the house. Once out of the oven, I let them cool slightly before taking that first bite.
The verdict is positive. It’s a cross between a bread and a cake with its richness, moist texture and sweet and tart flavor. As I sit and eat another slice, I pull out my planner. It’s time to set some goals for February. I’m definitely going to continue to try and live “the Valencia life.”
Here’s the recipe for that chocolate cherry bread if you want to try making it.
Chocolate Cherry Bread
2 ½ c. all-purpose flour
1 c. whole wheat flour
½ c. dark cocoa
1 T. sea salt
6 T. sugar
1 ½ T. yeast
1 T. instant coffee
1 ¼ c. good quality chocolate chips
1 c. tart dried cherries
1 T. softened butter
2 c. warm water
More all-purpose flour to make a smooth dough
Mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add the chocolate chips and the cherries. Add the butter and water. Mix with a wooden spoon until smooth. Add additional flour as needed to make the dough manageable. Turn out onto a counter and knead for five minutes or until dough is a smooth and no longer sticky ball. Put into a greased bowl and cover with a damp towel. Let rise for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Turn back out onto a counter and divide into three pieces. Shape each into a ball and place on a large baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Place a damp towel over the balls and let rise for another 45 minutes to an hour. Test by poking the dough at the bottom edge. If it doesn’t bounce back, it’s ready. Heat oven to 400° and brush tops of loaves with egg wash. Bake for twenty minutes then rotate halfway and leave them in for another 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the loaves cool on the baking rack. Makes 3 nice sized loaves. (You could also make smaller ones as gifts but then lower the baking time.)