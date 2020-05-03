This first day of May is exactly what it should be. Languid blue skies spread out their color, flowers and trees push their sap to the tip of their fingers and let out glorious blooms and for once, the grass looks greener on my side of the fence.
And the sun: warm and life giving, it hits my face full force and spreads through these news-weary bones. I feel a weight lift from my shoulder and allow my mind to look beyond this day.
Since my return from Spain and France a month and a half ago, and a self-enforced quarantine for the next 14 days, I am more aware of the world around me and how I affect it. Standing in line at the airport in Paris, my sister and I had to repeatedly ask one man to back up and give us our space.
Even though I had no symptoms, I could easily spread the virus to him. So just as I learned in the food safety classes I took for my work, I wash my hands carefully and avoid cross contamination by using my head. I also purchase a mask and decide that it makes sense to protect others, in case I am a silent carrier. I respectfully back away when others approach, and make sure my mask is on when I need to go buy groceries or supplies.
With my mother in assisted living, I am extremely aware of the risks to older people. I hear the stories of those who work in institutional settings and live each day with patients who are dying. It is no longer just about me. It’s about helping each other. That’s why I always carry my mask in my pocket and have it handy when I go out in public.
Despite the mask, I can still identify my friends, neighbors and local helpers. I can look into their eyes in a new way. And I can even see if they are smiling or not. Our eyes do reveal a lot about us. When I see others wearing the mask, I know they care about me as well as themselves. I appreciate their respect for my health. And I love the different patterns and colors I see.
As May progresses and nature slowly reopens, we will too. But let’s do it with respect and love by wearing our masks. It’s the best we can do in the middle of so many unknowns. I look forward to seeing your eyes around town!
