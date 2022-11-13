RACHEL SHENK: Remembering the saints and a fall salad

It begins when the leaves fall and the trees are down to their bare bones and the daylight hours shift back one hour.
The yard mostly goes to sleep except for the squirrels and birds that Sadie, the pup, tracks from the window. The front porch becomes too cold for mealtimes and turns into a backup refrigerator. The deck chairs are stacked, the outside water is turned off.
Inside, I add a rug to the kitchen floor, a blanket to the couch and a down duvet to the bed. A season has ended; a new one begins. That’s when I slowly start my journey inward.
This late afternoon when the sky is already darkening, I get to work in the kitchen while I listen to music. As the first song by Dawes comes on, I remember that it was added to our music library because of Jake, a friend who left this world in November seven years ago.
As my mind pulls up his face and some of our always quirky long ago conversations, I notice that the next song, by Mahalia Jackson, came to our library for my mother’s funeral. I can’t help thinking about her as well. I spent so many hours with her in various kitchens. It seems that when one soul comes calling, more arrive.
Here’s my mother-in-law now. She passed over to the other side seven years ago as well, one week after Jake. But her creative gifts continue through my partner and our daughters.
The following day as I come home from Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards, I make a detour through Violet Cemetery. In this peaceful place, I stop at my parents’ gravesite and see Jake’s a little further along.
As the dead leaves rustle around me, I reflect on the saints that have gone on. I shed a few tears remembering their lives and the loss I’m left with. But I also know what they continue to contribute in my life.
All Saints Day is usually celebrated on November first. But this year, it came a little later for me, maybe because of the full moon. Or maybe this new season that turns me inward makes me just a little more aware of what and who I carry with me all year.
As I gather with the living, I’ll give a nod to them.
Here’s a recipe for a fall salad that is great for gatherings.
Fall Salad With Tahini Dressing
1/2 delicata squash, seeded, peeled and cut into half a finger-sized pieces
1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced thinly
2 T. olive oil
Salt and pepper
1/4 c. tahini
Zest of one lemon
2 T. lemon juice
2 T. maple syrup
4 c. fresh spinach, chopped
1/3 c. pitted dates, chopped
1/4 fresh mint, chopped
1/4 roasted almonds, chopped
Preheat oven to 425°. Toss the squash and onions with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Spread on parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast until golden brown and tender, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Meanwhile, whisk together tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup and 3 T. water in a small bowl. Whisk in additional water if dressing is too thick.
Arrange spinach on a platter. Top with squash, onion, dates and almonds.
Sprinkle with mint. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with lemon zest.