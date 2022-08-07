The brick school sat right across the road from our big austere dark brick house locally known as “Le Château” in Ohain, Belgium.
With its iron gates, large front lawn and curved drive, our house sat back from the road but we could still sometimes hear the activity in the classrooms across the way.
At age three, when my siblings were all headed back to class September 1, I asked my mother if I could go also. “Yes, Rachel. Why don’t you try it out?” I lasted one day. “Mommy, there are too many children,” I told my mother. She smiled and nodded. “Maybe next year?” she said.
At age four, I tried again. This time, after a week, I decided to stay home. “I think you need me to keep you company,” I said to my mother. She smiled and nodded again.
By the age of five, I knew it was time. I carried my own “cartable” (schoolbag) just like my siblings and, holding my mother’s hand, I walked across the road to start my formal education. Our classroom’s large windows looked out onto a courtyard surrounded by tall protective walls that kept the world out.
Several ancient buckeye trees, harbingers of the seasons, spread their branches overhead. I was delighted with my kindergarten teacher who gave us plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors and also encouraged our creativity. I painted many versions of those trees during my year in her classroom.
From then on, the start of school always announced an exciting visit to the paper store for the required notebooks and pens (we did not use pencils) and, when I got older, some new clothes or accessories.
The only year I dreaded school was much later after we’d moved to the next town, when the hooligans from down the street started riding the bus with me and they sometimes spit or slapped me. I’d wake up with a stomach ache and ask not to go to school.
I soon learned that if I walked the 2 kilometers down to the valley and back up on the winding tree-lined and sometimes cobblestoned streets, it took a little less than an half hour, about the same time the bus would take but a much more pleasant journey. I’d arrive at school ready for learning and spending time with my school friends.
Those years of school, all in French, involved hard work since the educational system in Belgium required difficult subjects from the get go. But I flew through them, taking the good, leaving the bad, and holding on to some cherished moments.
As August makes its way toward September, I still see my 5 year old self holding my mother’s hand to cross the street to start my formal schooling.