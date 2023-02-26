RACHEL SHENK: Reflections on a journey, and on life's treasures

I’m dressed in my best light blue wool coat and the red plaid pants that my mother’s seamstress made just for me.
My mother and I walk the cobblestone street of Petite Rue du Beurre, skirting the small Church of Saint Nicholas. These hours are precious to me, a chance to take the half hour train ride into Brussels, Belgium from our small town of Genval. It usually means an afternoon walking in the center of the city and includes a shopping spree and a sugary Belgian waffle for me as well as a stop for afternoon tea and a pastry at her favorite tearoom.
As we leave the shops of the Rue Neuve where we filled our bags with new notebooks, a neck scarf, a pair of shoes, a little package of chocolate pralines and some new kitchen accessories, we hear a commotion up ahead. The streets here are more crowded than usual since it’s Mardi Gras vacation and schools are out for the long weekend.
As we walk, we are suddenly surrounded by masked figures letting out loud cries. I see a figure in front of me holding a beer glass in one hand and a cup of something white in the other. A split second later, before I can duck, the white stuff lands on me.
Luckily, it’s only flour!
My mother and I stop, put our bags down and brush it off of me and, since my coat is light blue, the flour doesn’t really show. We pick our bags back up and decide that it’s definitely time for that cup of tea.
Here in Belgium, where Catholicism is strong and life follows the church calendar, Mardi Gras means a big let go before Lent arrives. Numerous towns have elaborate processions. The best known one is the Carnival de Binches where figures dress up in extravagant folkloric costumes and oranges are thrown at bystanders.
The Belgian beer flows and some irreverence follows. It’s one of those times when the secular and the sacred somehow intermix and become something bigger.
During my lifetime, I’ve found that when I’m truly present to what I’m living, it somehow turns into the sacred. Breaking bread with friends becomes communion, walking in the woods becomes a pilgrimage, writing down words becomes a meditation.
Today, here, in my city neighborhood, the bright bluebird sky outlines the black silhouettes of every tiny tree branch and bush. Large crows also take the stage against this vivid backdrop. The morning light filters through putting the finishing touches on this February morning.
Though distracted by my main purpose of walking Sadie, the pup, I remind myself to be present in this moment that will never come again, this world where life continues to play itself out as time moves on and, before I know it, this walk has become a prayer.
My everyday life is priceless and I’ll continue to try finding the sacred in every moment.