RACHEL SHENK: Reflections on a few longtime customers

Over the past thirty-five years of being in business, I’ve seen my share of customers.
Along with the once and done customers, my staff and I built up a long list of regulars. Each one came with their story. There was Martha, who came from Germany and who as a very young girl had been chosen by her town to give the bouquet of flowers to a visiting Hitler, and Martha, whose husband had died and left her a widow at a young age.
There was Marvin who brought us flowers from his garden and Irene who saw the flowers and knew that they were Marvin’s. There was Stan who loved trees, and Bill who was a superintendent. The list was long and continues to this day.
I don’t know when it started, maybe from the very beginning, but we soon had nicknames for those whose names we didn’t know. Some, we named after animals like the Bird and the Bear who came in weekly. His stature and frame and personality reminded me of a lumbering bear while she hovered behind him, nervous and thin, her sparkling eyes taking it all in.
The Mouse would scurry in for late lunches after visiting her mother at the retirement home.
Some were named for their presence, like the Wizard with his long, black locks and his long, gaunt fingers that seemed to be waiting for a staff to hold. Or our Favorite Customers, three women who had weekly lunches at the bakery and were always easygoing and kind. Or Mister Fluster, who caused at least one of us to be flustered when we served him. We applied that nickname to more than one customer over the years!
And then there were the obvious nicknames like Cookie Monster for the woman who always ordered cookies by the dozens. And Pizza Guy who always had our Mediterranean pizza for lunch. Or One hundred Dollar Lady who always paid with a one hundred dollar bill. Or Crack who always tried to pay with a credit card when we only took cash.
What amazes me, though, is not their nicknames but their stories, the things we learned about them as they shopped with us year in and year out, the funny and sad, the difficult and easy, the past and current, the everyday stories that made us unwittingly become part of their lives.
At this holiday time, when we remember how love came down and dwelt among us, I often try to see the sacred in the everyday. In doing so, the everyday becomes something more than the daily grind. Each act becomes holy. Love, guilelessly, like a babe in a manger, transforms our human stories into little diamonds that shine and leaves us with hope and peace for the future.
Thanks to all who have shared parts of your story with me. I treasure each one like a precious gem.