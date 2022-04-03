After spending sixteen days in France and Belgium, my full immersion into the French language becomes apparent.
My brain has made the switch back to its mother tongue and it’s much easier to think and count and react in French than it is in English. My dreams become more French as well. Just as I appropriate the language, I also use the cultural tools of the language: shoulder shrugs, animated hands, brighter intonation. These are things I am unaware of but that my friends tell me happen. Sometimes, I turn to my partner, Jim, and speak in French without thinking. It becomes again as natural as breathing.
Upon my arrival back, I learn to leave that world behind again. But this year, there is a difference. My 97-year-old mother, who suffered a fall during my absence, rests in rehab where my sister has been giving her near constant care and attention. Now that I am here, I want to help.
I take numerous shifts in the next two weeks sitting by her side, advocating for her with nurses and attendants and doctors. As I spend these hours with her, it becomes apparent that French is also my language of love and the language that our family shares as my mother slowly prepares to make her exit from this world. I call her “Maman”, knowing these might be the last times I will use that word with her. Sometimes she lets us know in French what is happening to her and we translate to the attending staff.
I admit it: French is my emotional language. It’s how I can really convey what I want to say. It feels more precise, more specific. And in this case, so many of our memories together are connected through that language. Soothing songs, Bible scriptures, names of places and people are all spoken in our shared language.
For 33 years of her adult life, my mother resided in French-speaking lands. First in Belgium, then in Ivory Coast. It’s no wonder that French underlies all of our comings and goings.
As my mother’s departure becomes more imminent, we continue our bilingual communication. Love spoken in both languages, songs shared in both languages but I use only French in my last goodbye. “Ah, maman, maman…Bon Voyage!”
A new journey now begins for me. There will continue to be stories to tell and memories to share about my mother with my siblings, and some of them will be in French. Those years we lived together in the great big chateau in Ohain, Belgium and in the smaller house in Genval, Belgium are part and parcel of who we are and who we became to be.
I’ll do some of my grieving in French as I reflect on the gifts that my mother passed on to me. Her skills in cooking and baking, her love of beauty, her graciousness and hospitality will be remembered by the many who passed through her home on three continents.
I can only hope to pass those on in some small way.
