RACHEL SHENK: Puppies and breakfast meetups

Out in the backyard, there’s a scuffle going on.
We can hear low growls and a yip or two. It’s just two young pups in intense friendly play. My friend Margaret and I sit up on the deck, watching and laughing at the back and forth. First, one is on top, then the other. The two puppies squeal and tumble up the deck stairs, sloppily drink out of the water container then spray water around and finally knock over the container and splash around.
Only a couple of months ago, though it seems like a lot longer, I set out on a Monday morning to buy flowers at Shirk’s Produce, a few miles outside of Goshen. As I left the house, I reminded Jim that a couple of years before when I was there at this time of year, there was a sign announcing Golden Retriever puppies for sale.
“What if they have some today?” I said. “Oh!”, he said. When I arrived, sure enough, there was the sign. I spoke with one of the owners and asked if they had any female puppies. “No,” she said. She told me they had three male pups left and that she would bring them out so I could look at them. Meanwhile, I picked out a cart full of plants and flowers to take home for the garden and texted Jim. “They have puppies!”
When I looked in the pen where they were bouncing around, there were four puppies. I thought to myself that if I would pick one, it would be the smallest and also lightest colored one. The owner came out of the house right then to tell me that the person who wanted the last female pup was no longer interested.
“Which one is the female?” I asked. Of course, it was the smallest and lightest puppy. I held her and she sniffed and nuzzled my neck. I put her back down and drove home with the flowers, ready to come back to get her.
Jim and I drove immediately back and picked her up and just like that we became the owners of Sadie May, an eleven week old Golden Retriever.
At about the same time, my friend Margaret was picking up her eight week old Keeshond puppy. The big difference between us is at least 20 puppies. We have no experience and she has so much. On our biweekly breakfast meetups, I now ask her for puppy advice as well as catching up on our daily lives.
This morning, we are having breakfast out on the deck and letting the two puppies play to their heart’s content. Breakfast includes chocolatey chocolate croissants and strawberry breakfast cakes, a King Arthur Baking recipe I put my own twist on. Strawberry season will soon be over. It’s time to make the most of it. Here’s the recipe if you want to make them. And here’s to many more Sadie stories to come!
Strawberry Breakfast Cakes (Makes 3)
1 egg
3 T. white sugar
2 T. softened butter
2/3 c. non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
dash of vanilla
1/3 c. flour
½ t. baking powder
pinch of salt
1/3 to ½ c. halved fresh strawberries
Grease well three 4 oz. ramekins. In a small mixing bowl, whisk the egg and sugar until they turn slightly thicker and look light yellow. Whisk in butter, Greek yogurt and vanilla. Finally, whisk in the flour, salt and baking powder. Pour into the prepared ramekins. Top with the strawberries. Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes until just starting to brown around the edges and set. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes. Serve with fresh strawberries.