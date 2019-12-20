GOSHEN — Local cheesemaker and owner of The Wedge Rachel Shenk has written her memoirs.
Much in the same vein as her cookbook, Shenk self-published “Cultured: Stories and Recipes from La Bonne Vie” through a local printer and created all of her own wood block prints that decorate the pages.
Using her years of columns published in The Goshen News as a base, Shenk wove those together with other stories and recipes.
“The end of each chapter has recipes,” she explained.
The idea of a memoir had been percolating in Shenk’s brain for about a year. Because she had been writing her column “La Bonne Vie” since about 2007, Shenk had a lot of material to wade through.
She started with her early years, having been born in Europe and spending the first 15 years there. Her parents were missionaries.
She moved to the United States and had to learn a new culture. Shenk eventually got a job at Pagoda Inn, which she recalled fondly in a column.
It was columns like those which readers made positive comments on that she opted to include in the memoir. She also picked the columns which meant a lot to her.
The memoir includes her years as a baker and the beginnings of her shop, Rachel’s Bread.
“This is a little different,” she said, as compared to her cookbook. “It’s a little more personal.”
Shenk’s shop will be open today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Farmer’s Market, 212 W. Washington St. Shenk will be signing copies of her book at the end of her shift today, from about noon to 2 p.m.
