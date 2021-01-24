I open my eyes to soft darkness. The down comforter keeps me warm and cozy and protects me from the outside world. I throw it off, stretch out, slowly wake and let my eyes roam the space.
Ah, yes! I’m in the sixth floor loft apartment in Valencia, Spain. I get up and immediately open the shutters. The sun is already shining in this Mediterranean city and the deep blue sky welcomes me to another day. As any other morning, first things first.
I prep the espresso machine for breakfast, set out sliced baguette, Nutella, butter and orange juice on the table then walk out onto the outdoor patio to look down on the city. Below, the café staff are setting tables and chairs out on the plaza and a slow but steady stream of people walk by on their way to work or to the historic Torres de Serranos across the way. As I duck back into the apartment, Jim is up. It’s time to plan out our day.
Since we are staying in the Carmen district at the heart of the old city, we decide to explore the streets right below us. Our walk will take us on a winding path through this historical area. We might get lost, but it’s always easy to find our way out by using the cathedral towers or bells as reference points.
First, a two-minute walk takes us to the Centre del Carmen, a 13th Century convent with a Gothic cloister that now houses rotating contemporary art exhibits. We amble through and take in drawings made only with musical notes, look at sculptures made from found objects and listen to a video of Spanish women singing folk songs.
As we leave, we cross the sunny open plaza where people sit with their mid-morning café con leche. Down a narrow street, we spy our first street art. It catches my eye with its bright colors and mix of medieval creatures and Latin American themes. I like the precise lines and how they pop out at us when we least expect them as we walk down the street. As we wander through El Carmen district, we catch glimpses of other artworks, but again and again, I stop at the ones that are signed Disneylexya and that feature this imagery that resounds with me. We take photos and enjoy these contemporary pieces set in the old quarter of Valencia.
Later, on another trip to Valencia, we bump into Disneylexya the artist as he works on a mural inside the walls of the local cultural center. I recognize his style before I see him at work. I approach him and tell him how much I enjoy his work. When I get back to Goshen, I start following him on Instagram.
This past December, I purchased one of his prints. I love the fact that I could imagine him taking it to the post office in Valencia. I could see the street and the post office in my mind. And when I received it, it was like bringing in a small piece of Valencia to Goshen. In our online exchanges, we agreed to see each other the next time we get to Valencia.
Once you have lived in a place, it becomes so familiar that when you return it’s almost like you never left. This print from Valencia will keep it in my memory until the day we return.
