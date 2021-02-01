This January has been unlike any other January. Usually, as the month unfolds, I take the time to look back and reassess my life progress, then make appropriate changes as I embrace the new year. This year, it’s taken me three weeks to get to that point. The pain of seeing our Capitol invaded and further political news distracted me from turning inward.
But on the inauguration day of a new president, I found myself cleaning out my refrigerator. As I threw away old containers of food that had slipped to the back and taken on mold or age, I finally felt like I was starting over, a burden lifted off my shoulders. I removed the shelves and drawers, washed them clean of accumulated grime and put them back in. All of a sudden, the fridge looked new and bright again. I grabbed that image and turned it on myself.
It doesn’t matter that it’s the beginning of February now, I’m still starting anew. So I revamp my eating, I commit again to running regularly, I make a list of the books I want to read this year. And I dig into the 30-day yoga challenge with Yoga with Adrienne. Slowly, I reframe my habits and retrain myself to see each new day as an opportunity. And it makes me feel lighter, less burdened, happier.
As soon as I let go of last year’s buildup, I can move forward. As a chronic multitasker, I try to focus on one task at a time. I allow my mind to dream and let my imagination run. As a result, I find it easier to sleep well and my resting heart rate goes down. I even lose a few pounds. And I schedule a haircut. Just as the natural world takes a rest, I slow down as well. I let last year’s stress fall away and I embrace the new possibilities.
Of course, this all translates to my kitchen as well since that is where I find much enjoyment. I look for new recipes to try and maybe add to my usual repertoire. Or I rework old favorites, using new ingredients. That’s how I came up with my cardamom cinnamon rolls. I took my much-used Finnish Braided Bread recipe and turned it into small, bites of pure joy.
Cardamom is a spice commonly used in Scandinavian baking. When we spent time in Bergen, Norway, we visited several bakeries that featured a cardamom roll. In Bergen they are called “skillingsbolle.” They were soft and rich and buttery and carried the unmistakable scent and flavor of cardamom. At my bakery, I had often made Finnish Braids for Easter and Christmas or just for fun. So this past week, I took my original recipe and made it into cinnamon rolls.
Here’s the recipe if you want it.
Cardamom Cinnamon Rolls
For the dough:
In a large bowl, mix:
1 c. hot water
⅓ c. powdered milk
¼ c. butter, room temperature
In a small dish, dissolve:
1 T. yeast in ¼ c. warm water
When yeast has activated, add it to the above mixture along with:
½ c. sugar
2 eggs
1 t. ground cardamom
½ t. sea salt
2 ½ c. flour
Stir until mixed.
Add 2 ½ c. or more of flour as needed to make a soft dough. Turn out on a countertop and knead until smooth. Put dough in a greased bowl and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise until doubled. While dough is rising, melt 2-3 T. butter. In a small bowl, mix 1 c. brown sugar with 1 t. cinnamon.
Dump out onto the counter and roll into a rectangle about 12-inch-by-18-inch. Spread with melted butter then cinnamon sugar mixture. Fold dough in half. Cut into ten strips. Take each strip and wind it around three fingers, then tuck the end in to make a kind of knot. Place the rolls on a pan covered in parchment paper. Let rise for 30 to 40 minutes. Brush with a beaten egg. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 350° until lightly brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
