As November slips away, I soak in the warm rays of sunshine that stream down from a cloudless blue sky. I don’t know how many of these days are left so I treat each one as a precious commodity. I sit in the full sun writing these lines, thinking about how some things have changed and yet, some things remain the same.
Ever since the end of March, we’ve had to alter some of our routines, a difficult task as we get older and more comfortable in our ways. We are more deliberate in our grocery shopping. We always wear a mask when inside a business. We haven’t had anyone inside our home. We are more thorough in our handwashing and more aware in any interactions we have.
Other routines remain the same: our daily walk at the park, our breakfast rituals, our continuing work. But as the virus continues to punch its way through our community, we’ve learned to tweak our habits.
Instead of our three-times-a-week visit to the local coffee shops, we make our own espresso at home and go out for coffee only when the weather is nice and we can sit outside. Instead of our usual Thursday pub night at Constant Spring, we’ve grilled burgers at home accompanied by specialty beers from the grocery store. Then, in August, we returned to our old haunts when outside seating became available.
A couple of Thursdays ago, though, it was gray and cold. We debated what pub night might look like. And then, as we were coming home from the park, we peeked in the alley as we drove by Constant Spring. Two women sitting at another table emboldened us. We decided that, even though the temperature was falling, we would make an outdoor table work.
We added another shirt layer, put on our warmest boots and jackets, made sure we had woolen hats and gloves, and grabbed a blanket and a sheepskin off the couch. Once at our picnic table, we put down the sheepskin, covered our legs with the blanket and proceeded to order drinks and appetizers.
“Do you have a topic of conversation?” I asked Jim as I routinely do on pub night.
“As a matter of fact, yes,” he said.
As we sat there, bundled up and mostly cozy, we sipped and talked. Away from any distractions, we relished the moment. As the temperature dropped, the night set in. Jim checked his phone.
“It’s 37 degrees now,” he said.
Beneath the cover, side by side, it didn’t feel that bad. But we knew it was time to go. We paid our bill, gathered our warm accessories and headed home still feeling a little adventurous and excited.
“We can do this,” we decided. It’s a matter of setting your mind to it and embracing the new.
As the virus penetrates closer, it’s good to be out in the fresh air. This was our first try at it in colder weather. We hope we can manage it again. As I often say, new times call for new routines. There are ways to walk through this and still be safe. Mostly, it takes all of us thinking about each other. That’s why our newest routine will be our solo Thanksgiving.
We’ll still have our usual meal, just pared down a bit. And we will connect with family but not directly. There are ways to find meaning in new traditions, and sometimes those new patterns bring about new ways of thinking.
May you safely find your way through this holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.