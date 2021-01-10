Here in northern Indiana, the new year starts with three days of winter weather. First, the freezing rain comes and encases the world in a frozen, see-through shroud. The ice weighs heavy on the grasses and branches of trees. Next, a light snow tops the ice and adds a layer of frosting to the landscape. And finally, the snow falls again, this time in a thick, wet blanket that encapsulates everything.
As we do daily, we walk at Ox Bow after each of these weather happenings. Our walk becomes a meditation. In the calm and quiet, we can hear the sound of the ice and the snow. We take in the majestic trees that reach upward in their white finery. Each step feels like a trip into a fairytale universe where nature beckons, alive and waiting.
As the new year unfolds, these first three days carry a common thread. Each one comes with its own set of new weather. Each comes with its own challenges. Each one comes with its own unexpected event. It’s the way of the world. Change happens all the time. It can be unnerving, especially at this time of year when my energy is lower and all I’d like to do is cocoon in a warm, safe and secure place. With all that is thrown my way, I’d prefer tuning out. Instead, I go out prepared for the possibilities. I put on my Yak Trax and walk amongst nature. I’m rewarded by glimpses of deer and bucks and the many footprints of animals who’ve been scurrying before me. The scenery is spectacular and revives me. And just for a minute, the sun comes out.
No matter what humans do, nature keeps ticking away. This past week especially, it has come to my rescue, offering me views into a world that continues to breathe, even though dormant. Glimpses of green growth in the creek glow beside the gray and glacial skeleton trees along the river. Gaggle after gaggle of geese fly by me like an unending ribbon unrolling and slowly reorganize to land on the pond. A pink patina unfolds over the sky as the sun slowly sets. I don’t want to miss a second of these moments.
Sometimes, it’s too easy to get caught up in those other moments of fear, of hate, of anger that we humans seem to create. I prefer to look for the continuing miracle that happens right before my eyes. Tonight, for one minute, as the sun set, the light skimmed the tops of the trees and painted them orange. If I hadn’t been looking, I would have missed it. And that moment was enough to give me renewed hope in humankind.
As hard as these winter months can be, nature is there to remind me that no matter the challenges, hope and beauty are also part of the picture. Just put on your warm clothes and appropriate shoes and take that first step out of the door. If you look for it, you will find it.
