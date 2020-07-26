Most mornings, I sit on the back deck to enjoy my breakfast and my first cup of coffee. It is one of summer’s small pleasures. Before the work, before the phone check-in, before the COVID-19 conversations, before the day’s worries pile up, I sit and sip in my own space, sheltered from the world outside.
Since it’s late July, the shaded backyard boasts heavy foliage and the walnut tree overhead spreads out its fully leafed branches. I welcome the sounds around me of birdsong and squirrel chatter. Sometimes I hear the whoosh of a hawk’s wings as it flies overhead or a crow caws from high up in our pine tree and, as summer progresses, many insects will add their voices to the choir.
I’ve come to equate my morning coffee with this kind of listening. Sometimes I also hear the thoughts inside my head. Along with the first sip of roasted flavor, I let my mind and body slowly awaken. The caffeine in that first mug gently brings me out of my torpor. What lies ahead today? What do I bring to the table today? What will come my way today?
Amidst the constant ups and downs in my world, I count on this daily ritual. It helps me refocus, gives me a structured way to start my day and reminds me that despite the swinging pendulums around me, there is a time and a place for the routine.
As I take another swallow, I go through some of my memories involving coffee. A drip coffee pot sitting on a food warmer with a tea candle while my mother and I linger over breakfast in the old house where I grew up.
Late nights at Eyers (a now-defunct Goshen institution) with friends, where we smoked cigarettes and put another coin in the jukebox. Carajillos (espressos with a shot of brandy) in Barcelona, Spain, shared with my anthropology professor and other students after class, cigarettes also de rigueur there.
A café table on Plaza Independencia in Girona, Spain, where coffee with cream is called cafe amb llet. Chilly day in Trondheim, Norway, at Dromedar where the chairs have sheepskins to keep us warm and the hot lattes are delicious. A rainy day on Rue St. Antoine in Paris, huddled under the awnings and writing lists at La Favorite. Out on the Baltimore harbor at Pitango Bakery where the croissants complement the coffee. And, most recently, at an outside table at The Electric Brew on Washington Street, where I can safely get my coffee these days.
Whenever and wherever I’ve taken these coffee pauses, I give myself time. Time to chat with those I’m with, time to listen, time to watch people, time to look around and absorb what I see. The coffee cup becomes a vehicle for allowing myself to sit and enjoy the simple pleasures, a break in the fast paced life around me. And I need that these days!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.