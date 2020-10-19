About this time of year, we are usually on our way to a destination across the Atlantic ocean to find rest and relaxation. It also gives me a chance to renew ties with the continent.
This year is markedly different. Our homes away from home are out of reach since the borders are closed to U.S. citizens. And as I write this, coronavirus cases are peaking again in France and Spain.
I can’t quite imagine when I will get back to those familiar places so I’m trying to fully enjoy the striking midwestern fall season.
Autumn is now at its peak when the dazzling blue sky sets off the bright and glorious leaves still on the trees. Every walk, every drive around, every bike ride brings another round of “oohs” and “ahs.” The sunlight will hit a yellowing tree and turn it to gold. Layers of red against copper and green stop me in my tracks. The familiar sight and sound of leaves rustling and falling ring in my ears. Yes, it’s good to be here to be dazzled by nature’s show.
At the same time, I feel like a prisoner, chained to this spot, trying to find the new thing in a constant, repetitive daily view. I need the connection to my older life, the sound of French in my ear, the feel of ancient buildings around me, the smell of another world. As I pause to consider, I realize that I have been very fortunate. I count the times I have traveled over the ocean and back in the last 20 years. My photo album is filled with lovely pictures of shadowy cobblestone streets and sidewalk cafés, green spaces filled with people, and I can almost hear the cathedral bells ringing and the chatter of voices around me.
If I think about it hard enough, I know where to find the same experiences here in northern Indiana.
I can have a baguette with good cheese for lunch that takes me to Paris, France, go downtown to the Electric Brew for an outdoor cup of coffee that takes me back to Trondheim, Norway, and listen to the bells ring at St. John’s Catholic Church, which remind me of Valencia, Spain. If I’m lucky, I’ll speak French, Dutch, German or Spanish at my cheese booth and hear some Italian and Ukrainian. And as I slice blocks of cheese, I’m back at the market in the little town of Le Brusc where we’ve been staying for 18 years.
If my two-culture upbringing has taught me anything, it is that wherever I find myself, I can make myself at home. It just means I have to adapt to my circumstances. And these days, that’s more true than ever. So I’ll keep watching the leaves fall and wait for the weather to turn. I’ll get my woolen sweaters out and my scarves. I’ll embrace these moments of fall glory since this is where I currently call home. And I’ll find another magical scene on my walk tonight at Ox Bow Park.
