It’s midnight and I’m laying in the dark on my back on our picnic table. I am well covered so the mosquitoes won’t bite me. As I relax my body onto the wooden tabletop, the katydids and crickets surround me with their rhythmic chirping. It’s my annual August ritual. Here in town, where the sky carries with it a layer of light, I’m not sure what I’ll see. But it’s a clear night and once my eyes adjust to the blackness, I can pick out a few constellations. And since the moon is in its last quarter phase, it rises later in the sky allowing the stars to shine brighter.
Every mid-August, we earthlings can anticipate the Perseid meteor shower. Since it occurs in summer, I find it the perfect way to spend time outside on a warm, clear night. There have been years when we’ve driven out into the country, equipped with blankets and snacks, and taken in the light show away from the city lights. I remember watching shooting stars fly across the sky in a show equal to fireworks.
But these days, I don’t wander far. The deck provides a secluded spot where I know I’ll catch a glimpse of something. So I lie quietly, patiently, my head pillowed on my sweatshirt, staring straight up into the late evening sky. As my eyes peruse the little corner of dark blue above me, I start to see more and more stars.
I become a tiny piece below that arching firmament. I feel myself dissolving into a world so much bigger than me. This night watch places me firmly among the infinitesimal cogs of the universe. I also think of others who might be watching the same sky for the same reason at this same time.
Then, there it is: a sudden bright flash appears to my right then moves then fades to the left across the sky. Before I can even exclaim, it’s disappeared from my view. My heart skips a beat and I make a wish. Then I settle back down to watch for the next one.
Laying here, I look inward. I’ve let myself get so caught up in the every day business that I’ve forgotten to look at the beauty. These quiet late night moments allow me to sink into another place where the natural world reminds me of its wondrous and intricate splendor. From the whirring insects at my ear to the light breeze that flows around me, from the scent of mint filling the air to the points of light above me, I soak it all in.
As the air turns chillier, I’m about ready to leave this night world behind. I gently lift myself off the table, my eyes still turned to the sky, and as my feet hit the wooden deck boards, I witness one more brilliant meteor flight across the sky. I breathe a silent thanks to the world, then go inside. As I crawl into bed, I recall those vivid fleeting stars and hope that I will continue to see the continuous moments of fleeting beauty around me.
