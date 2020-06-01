The morning air has a hint of chill in it as I step down from the stoop to the sidewalk with the dog. It’s still early so the streets in my neighborhood are quiet and lonely, waiting for that first flow of cars and people. As I walk, I am keenly aware of everything around me, listening to the early bird song and taking in the delicate irises in bloom but also tuning into unusual noises or unknown voices or the crunch of footsteps behind me. I’ve learned to always be on my guard, a lesson learned a long time ago when my innocence was broken.
I grew up in a household where we frequently heard stories about broken people in our broken world. After each story, my father would always remind us of the value of human life and the goodness that lies within each of us. He sometimes said it in so many words but he often showed us how to stand up for those who don’t have a voice. In those younger years, I was aware of human cruelty and violence and racism but I soaked in lessons on how to see the good in everyone.
Here’s the story as I remember it: I think I was about 10 and I was walking home from the grocery store in the small town in Belgium where I lived. I was wearing bermudas, which I had brought back from our stay in the United States the previous year. I was almost home when, out of nowhere, a skinny, hard-edged teenager, a boy too soon man, shouted out a derogatory term about Americans. The next thing I knew, he slapped me full force across the eyes and then disappeared down the street toward the town square where the carnival was set up. I stopped, shocked and in pain, somehow made it home and laid down with a bad headache after telling my mother what had happened. I remember laying there on the couch in the lowlight with a cool towel on my closed eyes.
Later, when my father heard the story, he asked me to go with him to the square and show me who had hurt me. He confronted both the boy and his adult guardian, asked for an apology and clearly stated that this act was unacceptable. I was thankful that my father believed me and took action. I must have made my peace with it because this story lay forgotten for many years.
Now that I think back upon it, I realize that my experience was only a small incident but it reinforced the idea that I learned at a young age: there are those who have never learned the value of human life and have no respect for the goodness we each carry within. So today, I remind myself: I will try to treat each person as a carrier of that inner goodness and when I see disrespect for the value of human life, I will try to stand up as my father once did for me. I will do what I can to help mend this broken world.
