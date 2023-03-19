The two of us fit exactly into the tiny red modern elevator that carries us down five floors to the ground floor of this old apartment building in Paris.
We step through the glass door into the marble floored hallway and then through the massive red door onto Rue de Rivoli. Out on the sidewalk, the sound of human voices fills the air.
It’s that time of day when people are making their way home from work or school and gather at sidewalk cafes for drinks. Dusk is falling as we turn the corner onto a side street and make our way to our destination. It’s only a 6 minute walk to Le Colimaçon where we have a reservation for tonight’s evening meal.
The restaurant does not have an awning announcing its name. It’s just a storefront with a blackboard menu. We walk in and apparently are the first to arrive for the evening shift. Inside, old brick walls and heavy wooden beams create a cozy space.
Our server takes us up the wooden spiral staircase in the back to Table 14. It sits by the upstairs window and looks out onto the street. When I made the reservation, I requested this seating, hoping we might get it. It is a coveted spot with its view overlooking the comings and goings below. Our server puts us immediately at ease as we look over the menu and sip our aperitifs.
The space is intimate and warm with maybe fifteen people seated at tables up here. The food as it arrives is delicious and tasty. We spend a good two hours, taking our time, enjoying the ambiance and the dishes. Since our trip is winding down, we savor these moments of comfort.
For me, it’s also soaking in one last bit of this culture I’m so familiar with. When we’re finished, we climb back down and walk out into the now quiet streets of Le Marais neighborhood. A short walk and an elevator ride back up to the sixth floor and we’re in for the night in our Airbnb home away from home.
Later, as I look for my handbag, I discover it missing. I must have left it at the restaurant on the floor by my chair. Since, here, we use our phones for every transaction, I never had to use my handbag to get my wallet out.
And when we left, I forgot to pick it up.
A quick ride down the elevator and a walk back to the restaurant do not help. The restaurant is already dark and shuttered for the night. It won’t open again until 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. When I get back to the apartment, I fall asleep hoping against hope that my handbag is safe since my passport is in it and I’ll definitely need it for my return trip to the U.S.
Next morning, we have tickets to visit a street art exhibit at l’Hôtel de Ville (City Hall) of Paris so on our way there, we decide to stop in at the restaurant in case someone is there, working early.
We’re in luck. The owner is checking in and I ask if they have found my handbag.
After a quick search, he hands it to me from a shelf above the bar. We both breathe a sigh of relief and we thank him profusely.
“Did you enjoy your meal?,” he asks, as we leave. “Yes, it was lovely,” we say. “Très bien. Please leave us a good review, “ he says as we head out the door to the exhibit.
It’s a beautifully sunny day here in Paris. We’ll take in the exhibit, then have a glass of wine at a sidewalk cafe and then, it will be time to bid this lovely city “Adieu.” My brain will switch from French back to English.
And I will continue to carry this part of me in my heart, until the next time.