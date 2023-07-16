Time is flying.
How can it already be mid-July? While June projects kept us busy, they also kept us focused. Those thirty days were filled with small achievable goals that were mostly reached.
And then, July happens.
Day one starts with visiting family and an evening of woodfired pizza. Day two brings a music gig for Jim and the arrival of more family. By day three, we host a low country shrimp boil for 25 people in our backyard. And day four wraps up with one on one time with our 6 month old granddaughter and her parents.
Those four days seem to have set the trend for July. For now, our to-do wish list moves to the back burner as we take care of the immediate things that need doing. The lazy days of summer have yet to appear.
Just like the unexpected rain showers that pop up, every day seems to be filled with unexpected details to add to the already scheduled ones. There’s a free marble countertop with our name on it but it needs to be moved and cut and sanded.
There’s a new sofa coming in the front door and an old one that finds a new home as tree trimmers arrive out back to cut down tree limbs. There’s an old garage to clear out and tear down and storage to find for garden tools.
And this is all happening on top of our “normal” hours of baking and cheesemongering for me, guitar building and repair for Jim. Sadie, the pup, follows closely at our heels, trying to figure out what all is going on.
Her routine morning and evening walks continue as always but her daytime hours bring new visitors and events. She is at turns excited, mischievous or bored. She finally goes onto her mat and falls asleep, waiting for life to calm down.
As far as we can see ahead, July will end as it started, a month of many details, our minds and bodies stretching to take care of them all. The important thing to remember is how to stay grounded when life happens.
We take some of our cues from Sadie. We stick to our morning and evening routines. In the mornings, we sit on the front porch, sipping our coffee, talking, planning our day.
In the evening, we walk at OxBow Park then cook a good meal, talk, read or watch baseball. We continue our weekly visit to Constant Spring, usually with a specific topic of conversation.
And if we’re lucky, we take a couple of hours on a Sunday to have a drink at the Goshen Brewing Company. These are the moments when we can slow down and breathe.
And with those, we’ll be ready for the next thing to fall on our plate, at least until the end of July!