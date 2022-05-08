RACHEL SHENK: It's springtime, and that means Rhubarb

The light that shines in through the slit in the curtains is different this morning.
It’s vibrant and alive rather than stagnant and flat. It begs me to part the heavy cotton drapes aside. “Are you ready? Can I come in? It’s time to get up!” Yes, I am ready for these new longer days of sunny weather, for this quickly growing cover of leafy green, for the explosion of flowers, for time with my hands in the soil, for this life-giving time of year.
Now that the spring sunlight is present, there is work to do. I open the doors to the outside and expand my living borders. I check in on the mint to see if it’s poking up yet. Sure enough, the soft, fuzzy green leaves are emerging. If mint is up, rhubarb is not far behind. On market day, I get a handful of the first stalks and since we’ve been invited for supper tomorrow night, I’ll make a rhubarb dessert to take along.
When it comes to rhubarb, I like all the dessert options: rhubarb crunch, rhubarb compote, rhubarb pie, rhubarb tarts, rhubarb cake. It’s that sour flavor mixed with the sweet that makes it so delicious. Still a bit warm from the oven, with a creamy side or with custard, rhubarb brings spring to the table. I dig around in my cookbooks until I find my favorite tart dough recipe. I pull out the rhubarb with its gloriously red stems and dice it. I mix and shape the tart dough, then assemble them. Once in the oven, I keep an eye out for them. I’m not one to set a timer so I use my nose and eyes to know when they’re done.
When I pull them out, the rhubarb filling is bubbling nicely and the smell is heavenly. I wait patiently for them to cool slightly before turning them out of the pans. Yes, they look exactly like the ones I’ve seen in the bakery windows in Paris, France. Later, when I eat one, I know they taste as good as well!
This is the beginning of a wonderful season of fresh food. From now through October, I’ll be shopping regularly at the market for the latest available produce. I’ll supplement with a few things I can grow at home. Bring on the light, the sun, the rain! Let the gardens grow! It’s again time to live outside and enjoy the fruits of the earth.
Rhubarb Tarts
Tart dough:
1 c. butter, room temperature
1 c. sugar
1/2 t. almond extract
1/2 t. vanilla extract
2/3 t. salt
1/4 c. ground almonds
Up to 2 c. flour
Cream butter and sugar. Add extracts, salt, ground almonds and 1 2/3 cup flour. Continue to add flour as needed to form a malleable but not sticky dough. Press into 4” greased tart pans. Freeze leftover dough for later use.
For the filling:
Mix:
1/4 c. flour
1/2 c. sugar
1 t. orange zest
Wash and dice 6 to 8 rhubarb stalks.
Spread 1/2 the rhubarb pieces on the bottom. Sprinkle with 3 T. of sugar mixture. Then another layer of rhubarb and another layer of the sugar mixture.
Bake at 375° for 35 or so minutes, until the crust is browning and the filling is bubbling. Let cool then pop out of the pan.
