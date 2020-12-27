Christmas had come and gone but I still had a couple of weeks before school classes to do absolutely nothing. Our Christmas school vacation started mid-December after a grueling two weeks of exams.
I had to memorize all the material I had been taught in each of my 12 classes, which included Latin and Greek, physics, chemistry and biology and French, as well as Dutch. Each exam took two to four hours with very specific questions and a narrow margin of error. I spent afternoons and evenings cramming and tried to get a good night of sleep so that I would be ready for the intensely focused exam the next day.
After two weeks of this, I was ready to be home with no schoolwork. I could now sleep in and then wake to my mother’s wonderful breakfast table, go on long walks with friends or read books in a cozy nook for hours. Slowly, the endless hours of drudgery lifted off my shoulders and I could focus on relaxing, singing Christmas carols with my youth group and preparing for Noël, as they say it in French.
My parents were both busy with church preparations up to Christmas. Once my father’s final Christmas Day preaching was over, and once my mother had prepared, hosted and cleaned up from the Christmas Day feast shared with guests, they also could relax and let go. For several years, they chose to get away for that last week of the year. In our trusty sky blue Volvo, we packed our warm clothes and games. Then we were off for the eight-hour drive to the tiny village of Tramelan in northwestern Switzerland, nestled in the Jura mountains.
We usually arrived after dark, my father driving carefully on the snowy roads as we neared our destination. Our home away from home was a second-floor apartment with a small kitchen, pine paneled walls and, in the bedrooms, the biggest, plushest down comforters you can imagine. We shopped at the main street supermarket for our supplies, ate supper and played games, always hoping to wake up the next morning to freshly fallen snow.
We were not disappointed. In the morning, the village looked enchanted. The snow looked like thick icing on the wooden chalets with sloping roofs. The pine trees drooped with the weight of the fluffy snow. After a leisurely breakfast, we put on all our warm clothes and hiked up the mountain road through the fairy tale landscape. As we stepped through the heavy layer of snow, we all worked up a sweat. And as the sun turned the snow to glitter, we breathed in the fresh mountain air. At the top of the road, we looked out over the valleys below toward the Alps. Then, we turned around and hiked back down easily.
Later that night, back at the cozy apartment, we made the traditional cheese fondue, using Emmental and Gruyère Swiss cheeses and French bread from the local bakery. My family gathered around the small table, taking turns dipping our bread-laden forks into the warm, melty cheeses. Served with the sparkling apple juice of the area and a green salad, it was the best Christmas season meal.
As the year ends and a new chapter approaches, the tradition continues. We will have a cheese fondue and warm ourselves up with this delicious wine and cheese dish. In my mind, I’ll relive those enchanted moments and hope to create some new ones in the coming year.
Here is the recipe, if you need it.
Cheese Fondue
2 cloves of garlic, split
2 T. flour
nutmeg
24 oz. Swiss Cheese (I use half Emmental, half Gruyère and make sure you have extra on hand, in case you need it)
4 c. sauterne or sauvignon blanc wine
4 T. Kirschwasser (cherry brandy)
French Bread, cubed
Rub the inside of the fondue pan with garlic and leave it in the pan. Pour the wine into the pot and heat until bubbles start to rise to the surface. Toss cheese with flour to coat. Add cheese by handfuls, stirring all the time, until melted and blended smoothly. (I add more or less, as needed for the right consistency, which means until the mixture nicely coats a piece of bread.) Add kirsch and a dash of nutmeg. Move the fondue pot to the lighted stand and serve with cubed bread.
This is a meal that is fun to make with friends. We often serve a green salad with a vinaigrette alongside and Martinelli sparkling apple cider or hot tea. Some home canned fruit is a good finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.