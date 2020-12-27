Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain showers early then a few snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early then a few snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.