I hear the wind before I even open the dark green wooden shutters of our rental cottage in Le Brusc.
The weather woman predicts steady wind speeds of 55 mph for today with gusts up to 90 mph. High winds are not unusual here along the southern coast of France where the fiercest wind called “le mistral” that blows in cold from the northwest can almost make you go crazy with its roar.
This one, though, comes directly from the west and despite its strength, the sun still pierces through its breath. Temperatures will be in the high 60s today. Our plan is to hike on the island at the tip of the town and then have lunch at our favorite spot, le Cap Horn.
As we approach the gate to the trail, though, we discover that it’s locked. Apparently, there’s too much wind to walk the rocky cliffs that edge the Mediterranean Sea. We watch the huge waves break against the stony outcrops, mesmerized, then turn around and walk back to the harbor for lunch.
It’s a little too breezy to sit right by the water today so we carefully open the door to the restaurant, making sure the wind doesn’t yank it beyond its hinges. The owner, Ludo, nods a hello and the waiter sits us beside another couple who have their little dog with them.
As we settle in and sip on the drinks we ordered, I ask them what they are eating. They highly recommend the Warm Camembert with roasted potatoes, truffled ham slices and salad so I promptly order that. Jim gets the Steak Nature with homemade fries and salad.
As we wait for our food, we snack on some bread and house tapenade, a spread made with olives. Our neighbors (we soon learn their names are Patrick and Aurelliane) seem to want to chat so we end up having quite a conversation with them that includes talks of motorcycles (we put in a plug for our local Janus Motorcycles), dogs, politics (we are on opposite sides but still have a meaningful and civil conversation), travel, language and careers.
As we eat and talk, we find ourselves brought into the circle of this town. The owner replenishes our wine, tries out some of his English. His wife says hello as she comes in. Though far away from Goshen, we’ve found a piece of community here.
We shake hands with Patrick and Aurelliane as they leave and we all wish each other well. Our parting words are “See you next year around this time,” and “Bon Voyage!”
As we leave this familiar spot in southern France and head up on the TGV train to Paris the next day, we know we have a privileged spot to return to.
Now, time to get ready for city life “à la française.”