With a big wooden spoon, I mix the flour, yeast, salt and water in the large plastic bucket.
As the dough comes together, it’s time to knead it. I turn the bucket upside down and coax the soft mass out onto the counter. Slowly, I pull the dough towards me then push it down, increasing the pace as I go.
As it becomes smooth, a shaft of sunlight comes through my southern window and illuminates the counter where I’m working. I stop my work and look up. Standing in that ray of glorious light, I realize it has been weeks since I’ve seen the sun. The gloom of winter has finally broken.
What a difference the sunlight makes! My morning walk with Sadie, the pup, is now one with sunrises and blue skies. Once back home, as I work, the light finds its way in any way it can and I feel myself turning toward it and soaking it in like a plant in a window.
And, later, at OxBow Park, I can feel the warmth of the sun on my legs as we walk on the snow cleared path. There’s an imperceptible shift in my mood from getting the work done to embracing it. The return of the sun releases something in my mind. It’s like being on autopilot then starting ignition.
Throughout the days of deepest winter, it’s too easy to cocoon one’s self and put the past on repeat, never moving forward, only waiting for the next ax to fall. The sunlight’s appearance changes all that. Its rays have a way of urging me out of the winter shadows and opening the doors to what’s waiting out there for me. It reignites my passion for life and lets me know that it is time to grab onto it before it’s gone.
So as February unfolds, I’m reminded to make the most of the opportunities that come my way: reaching out and reconnecting to a friend I’d lost touch with, putting out feelers for new projects, exploring where I want to go next: in other words, moving forward again.
No matter the groundhog’s prediction, it’s definitely less than six weeks until spring. The slew of sunny days we’ve had and the predicted thaw announce that there’s movement. It’s time to let go of those ice blocks and let the river flow. And I, for one, jump on for the ride. With renewed energy and hope, there’s a world out there waiting to unfurl.
And having sunlight in it makes all the difference.