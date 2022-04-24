There is something to be said about normal routines.
They are comforting. They are easy. They are familiar and known. They roll out without a thought. They give structure and rhythm to my daily life. After four months of a heavy winter that disrupted so many routines, these days I am trying again to find the beauty of normality.
So this morning, I once again went on an early morning walk and soaked in the glorious unfurling of nature. All shapes and sizes of trees are budding, showing blossoms and leaves that fill in the color between the branches. The warm spring breeze sighs, the birds sing out as they find their place in the neighborhood. After some up and downs, it seems like spring is making inroads.
When I reach home, the deck beckons. There’s nothing like drinking that first mug of coffee outside. With fresh baked pastry leftovers and a glass of orange juice, I sit comfortably at our outdoor picnic table letting the day come to me. This might be the first normal Sunday I’ve had in two months. There are no necessary meetings or visits, no hosting of family, no deadlines, no caretaking. I take full advantage: I sit and do nothing. Coffee mug number two follows coffee mug number one. The redbud by our patio seems to be bursting out into color as I watch.
Sometimes, normal can make time disappear. I get so engrossed in the everyday that I don’t see that time is passing. I forget to enjoy the usual and only remember the constantly repeated gestures. It’s because of the unusual that I’m thrown out of my rut. It scrambles the routine, moves the hours around, refocuses what is important and makes me rethink my life.
So here I am, ready to start a new month and a new season with a new attitude. I can fall back thoughtlessly on my old routines or I can begin anew. It’s time for spring cleaning. Decide what works and what doesn’t. Sift out the bad. Recommit to the good. Set new routines along with the old. Reprioritize what matters. Let go of what’s beyond my control.
The losses of the past few months will remain since I can’t erase them. But with my new and old routines as a foundation, I learn to live with them and enjoy the memories. The new growth springing all around me is one more reminder that life is continually emerging.
As the days grow longer and the light fills more hours, I’m ready to settle into my new normal.
