From the patio that overlooks the old city of Valencia, I can hear the 2 o’clock bells ring around me from at least three churches. But today they are muffled by the sound of explosions. Soon, I see a thick cloud of smoke rise from the large plaza west of us.
Then I remember: It’s the first week of March and it’s 2 o’clock. We are in full Fallas season here in Valencia.
The Fallas festival, originally a celebration of St. Joseph, the carpenter, is a two and a half week ode to fire. It starts with music and fireworks and ends with the burning of “ninots,” cartoonish papier maché figures about the size of humans, in neighborhood squares throughout the city. Every day during the festival, when the clock strikes two, an orchestra of fireworks is set off on the main plaza.
I say “orchestra” because each fireworks company outdoes itself in creating a kind of musical score of explosions. It’s not about the display; it’s about the sound. A crowd starts to gather around 1 o’clock and slowly packs itself into the plaza where the fireworks will take place. Fire department and emergency personnel, along with their trucks, line the edges as a safety net. A palpable excitement slowly builds as the 2 o’clock hour approaches. All of a sudden, it starts.
Sometimes small, repetitive staccato bursts are followed by loud and low booms that pound in my chest. There is definitely a melody and a rhythm in the explosive sounds. This unusual music continues for up to five minutes. The crowd listens intently but feels more than hears the beats. When the fireworks stop and the smoke is thick and our ears are still ringing, the crowd wildly applauds its approval of the performance and turns to the stone balcony that overlooks the square. There, the queens of the festival give a thumbs up, the final stamp on the fireworks performance.
Slowly, the crowd disperses and returns to their daily routine. It is Tuesday. There is work to go back to. Later in the day, we will stop for a glass of wine as dusk falls, then follow the trail of people to the next event: the lighting of street decorations in one of the neighborhoods. It’s a little bit like Christmas in March. As we meander through the stone streets back to our apartment, we take in more decorative lights. Each neighborhood has its own design. They put out a festive glow, perfect for this evening walk.
As the firecrackers go off here, helter skelter, I remember that very organized explosive sound from Valencia. Two different places, two different traditions. This year’s Fallas were canceled due to the virus. Hopefully, it will start up again in 2021. And, here in Goshen, I’m bracing for one last firecracker before the air goes silent again until next year.
