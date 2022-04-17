More than thirty years ago, before I even knew I would have a bakery, a reporter from The Goshen News came to my house to interview me about baking and take photos of some of the baked goods I was making out of my home kitchen.
A subsequent article featured three styles of bread: focaccia, a savory flatbread, Finnish Braid, an egg enriched, cardamom-scented braided sweet dough and German Raisin Bread, a typical loaf with a cinnamon, almond and raisin swirl. These years later, I still make all three, though they have each gone through some transformations as I’ve refined my skills in the kitchen.
I regularly make the focaccia when I have leftover pizza dough. Brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with chopped garlic and a little bit of shredded Italian cheese, it bakes nicely in the leftover heat of our woodfired oven and makes a perfect snack bread for the next day’s lunch.
The German Raisin bread has now become dough for my Pecan Whole Wheat Cinnamon Rolls. Swirled with just cinnamon and brown sugar, each roll nests in a buttery, sugary caramel sprinkled with pecan halves. I used to have my staff save one for me every Saturday morning when I owned the bakery. And the pecans that fell off of the bottom would go home for Stella the dog. These days, I make them every month or so and save myself one for old times’ sake. I never count the calories when I’m having one of those pecan rolls! But I sometimes still shape the dough into its original version.
The Finnish Braid is now a staple for the holidays. I make it at Christmas and Easter and, every now and then, in between those festive days. I haven’t changed much of the original recipe except to add a little more cardamom to the dough. And at Easter, I now tuck a fresh egg into each loaf. It bakes right along with the bread. If I’m lucky, I have naturally colored eggs available which lend a bit of color to the braid.
The thing about the Finnish Braid is its plumpness and its sheen. When I first braid the three ropes of dough, the loaf seems small. I always forget how much it will raise once it is baked! Then, along with the delicate flavor of cardamom, the yellow inside crumb from egg yolks and the sweet streusel sprinkled on its top, the braid gets two brushings of beaten egg and sugar while it bakes. By the time it comes out of the oven, it shines and glows and makes you want to eat it.
This week, I made sure I had plenty of eggs for all of the Easter breads. It is that time of year when I think about death and then, new life. I see it all around me as the natural world awakens and unfurls. After a heavy winter of loss and death, my own spirit rises again. As I mix the doughs, I see the rise and fall as well. But, ultimately, when I open the oven door at the end of the bake and I see the glorious spring and shine on the Finnish Braids, I feel it.
Spring is here, announcing new life! Here is the recipe again if you want to make the bread.
Finnish Braid
Take out 5 eggs and bring them to room temperature.
Mix the following in a large bowl and let cool to room temperature:
1 c. very hot water
¼ c. butter, room temperature
½ c. powdered milk
In a small bowl, mix and let froth:
2 t. yeast
¼ c. lukewarm water
To the milk and butter bowl, add:
½ c. + 1 ½ T. white sugar
1 t. ground cardamom
½ t. salt
Beat in:
2 large eggs
2 ½ c. white all-purpose flour
Then add the yeast mixture. And slowly stir in 2 ¼ c. flour as needed. Turn the dough onto a counter and knead until smooth. The dough should be soft and pliable. Put dough into a greased bowl, cover with a damp towel and let rise until doubled, 1-1 ½ hours.
While the dough is rising, mix the following into a small bowl:
2 T. softened butter
3 T. flour
2 T. sugar
Divide the dough into three, then into three again. Using three pieces for each loaf, roll each one into a 18” rope, then braid. Gently poke an egg into each braid. Be careful: you don’t want to break them. Place on a parchment lined pan. Let rise again for 30 to 40 minutes or until your finger just leaves an indentation when you poke it. Sprinkle with the streusel. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes then remove and brush with a mix of a beaten egg and 1 T. sugar. Be careful not to brush the egg. Bake for 10 more minutes then remove and brush again. Rotate and bake for another 10 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully place the loves on a cooling rack. Handle gently. They can be fragile. Enjoy!
