It’s three weeks into July and I remember why I love summer so much: through the Goshen Farmers Market, I have twice weekly access to local fresh food.
This past week, I purchased tart cherries, as well as sugar snap peas, new potatoes, tomatoes, green peppers, giant snow peas, onions, zucchini, beef patties and milk. Produce appears as it is picked from the field and gives me a sense of the season. I love the interaction with the vendors and knowing they care about the food they grow.
The market this year looks a little different. We are all — customers and vendors — required to wear masks. But that hasn’t changed the community feel or the friendly banter. We feel pretty safe knowing that all who come in are wearing masks to protect others. The camaraderie and laughter continues despite the face coverings.
During these summer months, several booths outside increase the market’s footprint. As I walk around, it feels festive and lively. I can sense the passion of each vendor for their particular product. And I love the idea that the money I spend stays right here.
Full disclosure: I am a vendor as well as a shopper. I’ve participated in the market since its beginnings 20 years ago because I believe in its desire to provide local food to our community and create a place where growers and eaters come together.
From the get-go, I expanded my knowledge of food as I talked to those who grew it. And I also broadened my menu choices. When I owned the bakery next door, I made the rounds at the market every Saturday morning looking at the myriad of menu possibilities. Then I carried apronfuls of food into the kitchen for us to prepare the following week. By mid-July, our lunch menu would echo the produce sold at the market. Some of the money I paid to vendors would come right back to the bakery as they purchased their Saturday morning breakfasts of frittatas, croissants and coffee.
Today, my purchases are smaller but they still inspire me to crack open my cookbooks and find new recipes. Or sometimes I just take a bite of raw, unadulterated freshness as soon as the produce is paid for. What is there not to like about a raspberry that’s only traveled a couple of miles before it hits my palate? Or the crunch of a sweet sugar snap pea that still carries the vision of its place on the vine.
As summer progresses, I still have a lot of produce to look forward to at the market as well as friendly conversations and familiar faces. And I’ll keep finding new recipes to use. This week since blueberries are coming in, I made a version of the New York Times Spoon Cake using blueberries instead of strawberries and dark brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar. It’s definitely on the keeper list.
You should be able to find it online. And I’m guessing it will be good with any type of berry appearing at the market. So come on down, and stop in to say hello, and, if you’re like me, you’ll be leaving with a bag full of goodness and a warm heart.
