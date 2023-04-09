It’s been about two years since my sister and her partner moved back to Goshen where they once lived as college students.
Over the length of their relationship, they lived on the east coast and west coast, in the desert and the city, in university and government towns with a stint in the Middle East. Their two elderly mothers brought them back to Goshen.
Since their arrival, we’ve shared evening meals at least once a week. Often, we gather around our outdoor woodfired oven. They told us they’ll never refuse our invitation for woodfired pizza.
If the weather isn’t too wet or cold, Jim fires up the oven and sometimes the firepit, and we sit on the patio, drinking beers provided by Tim, and eat the pizza as it comes out of the oven.
They reciprocate by inviting us to their deck in the summer or to their dining room in the winter. Last week, we received an invite to come and share Aztec Pie with them. As they welcomed us into their kitchen, Tim turned on a playlist of music he had made on the computer for the occasion. He informed us it was two and a half hours long and he had named it “Jim and Rachel eat Aztec Pie.”
I laughed and then saw that indeed it was.
My sister, Crissie, was finishing the Aztec Pie in a large emerald green enamel lined cast-iron dish as we chatted in the kitchen and caught up on our daily lives. The pie went into the oven slowly releasing aromas as we talked music and art. We moved to the dining room when the pie came out of the oven.
As we dug in and served ourselves, the conversation continued with stories and ideas and opinions and laughter. Topics spanned Todd Rundgren, Puritan culture, parenting, Belgian experiences and much more. Small bowls of sour cream, olives and green onions supplemented the dish itself, and a nice green salad provided a fresh side. Tim’s special fruit salad and my salted chocolate chip cookies finished the meal.
As the music playlist started up again, we realized the time had flown by and Sadie, the pup, was waiting patiently for us to get home. We said our goodbyes and, since we only live a couple of blocks from each other, we set out on our short walk home under an almost full moon.
Later, my sister sent me a copy of the recipe. She told me it was one she found in a doctor’s waiting room, “the kind one tears out of a magazine while coughing: 3-4 rips and 3-4 coughs for cover, before the ubiquitous camera phone!”
Here is her version if you want to make it.
Aztec Pie
2 c. chopped onion
1 T. oil
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 lb. ground turkey
2 T. chili powder
1 T. sugar
1 t. ground cumin
1 t. oregano
⅛ t. cinnamon
Salt and pepper to taste
1 can whole tomatoes, untrained
1 can chopped mild green chilies
1 bag unsalted tortilla chips
2 cups shredded mild Cheddar and/or Monterey Jack cheese
For garnish: sliced green onions, pitted black olives and sour cream
Sauté onion in oil in cast-iron skillet until soft. Add garlic and cook a minute more. Transfer to a small bowl. Crumble turkey into skillet and cook until well browned. Return onion and garlic mixture to skillet and stir in spices. Cook for another couple of minutes, stirring to blend flavors. Stir in tomatoes and chilies. Break up tomatoes. Reduce heat and simmer gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer mixture to a bowl.
Preheat oven to 400°. Wipe skillet clean with a paper towel.
Place half of the chips in even layer on bottom of skillet. Spoon half the meat sauce over them. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Press down with a spatula to compress slightly. Top with remaining chips. Press down. Spread with remaining sauce, then remaining cheese.
Bake for 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with garnishes. Add avocado slices and lime for garnish, if you wish.