The wide street is unusually quiet.
It’s the mid-afternoon lull in Le Marais neighborhood of Paris. The sun peeks in and out of the clouds, flash illuminating the top of the Hotel de Sully, a 17th century building that borders the Rue St. Antoine.
Though surrounded by history, it’s the smell of baking bread that tugs at our noses and pulls us in as we walk toward our favorite bakery. We are in luck. There’s barely a queue of people lined up at the counter. Often, the line snakes out the door and onto the sidewalk.
The front of the bakery is mostly filled with bread racks and pastry displays. Other than that, it’s standing room only. In the back, we see a baker taking baguettes out of the oven.
Neighborhood folks are here because they know the fresh bread is just coming out. Monsieur already has some of their orders filled and waiting for them to pick up. There are friendly comments, some in depth chit chat and a few smiles as we take our spot in line. Each customer gets their personal time as they stand at the counter.
Finally, we approach the counter to place our order for a baguette and two small strawberry tarts. We are greeted then our order is taken. As we pay, say our “thank yous” and pick up our items, I can feel the warmth of the bread through the paper bag in my hand. We can’t resist tearing off the ends as we leave the bakery.
That was several weeks ago now but the memory still lingers. Today, I’m a cheesemonger and wrangler at my booth at the Goshen Farmers Market. Instead of being the customer, I’m the owner at the cash register. A line snakes away from the counter but I don’t see it. I only see the person in front of me.
I’m trying to channel that Paris vibe that acknowledges each customer as a person with their story. Part of the purchase includes at least a “Good morning! How are you?” acknowledgement and a “thank you.” Sometimes there’s a longer story or a shorter one in between.
With some, I even get to use my French or Spanish or broken German. In most cases, there’s room for a good laugh and a smile but sometimes there’s a shared tear or a hug to give.
What I learned growing up in my Belgian neighborhood is that being a small business means knowing your customers, remembering their habits and usual orders, and that selling food is more than a financial transaction. It’s about life and relationships and the day-to-day. It’s seeing the ebb and flow and cycles of life and valuing each one. I feel honored to be a part of so many stories.
Even though my favorite bakery is across an ocean, I still continue its tradition here. I look forward to seeing your faces across the counter every week and having a laugh together!