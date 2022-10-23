RACHEL SHENK: Chocolate Cashew Biscotti makes for a fall treat

On a sunny but chilly fall day I feel quite cozy in my kitchen.
Outside the window, the leaves on the trees are turning. The world is slowly shutting down as it does in the fall. In the next couple of weeks, there will be glorious days.
Nature is pulling out its last stops in a myriad of colors. Inside the oven is on, my mixing bowls are out, butter is sitting on the counter and I’m ready to tackle a new baking project.
This is usually when I pull out my recipe for biscotti but I want to try a new version this year. Inspired by the New York Times cooking site, I look in my pantry and decide to make biscotti with cashews and chocolate that also pack a little heat.
I gather the butter and sugar and start to mix as the morning sun reaches in through the window. To make really good biscotti, you can’t skimp on the ingredients. Only the best cocoa, chocolate chips and real butter will do. When I start baking like this, I don’t think about the cost. It’s about the experience and the best outcome.
As I add the cayenne pepper and smoked paprika, the surprise ingredients of this recipe, to the dough, I think of the impact they will make in the finished result: such small quantities still really influence the final outcome. And as my mind so often does, that thought leads to another.
Today is the twelfth anniversary of my father’s death. And he was all about recognizing the strengths and impact of the least noticed. Through his actions, I learned to look beyond the surface, beyond the key players and beyond the well-known names.
So many in this world do the hidden work that keeps things running like the custodians in the schools, the aides in our nursing facilities, the cashiers in our stores, the workers in our factories, the singers in the choir, the woodworkers in their home shops.
All of us contribute to what makes this earth turn, to what keeps our daily lives running smoothly. And my actions and attitude though small can make a difference in the overall outcome.
But back to the present. Once the biscotti are shaped and baked, I can’t wait to try them. I take that first bite and wonder if I added enough cayenne to make a slight difference.
I love the flavor and, all of a sudden, I feel a warmth on my tongue, just enough to leave a memory of the previous bite. It just makes me want to eat another biscotti!
So here’s the recipe. As you make it, think about those around you whose work lies below the headlines and yet makes an impact on your daily life. And then, enjoy the flavor to go with the color outside.
Chocolate Cashew Biscotti with a little heat
2 c. flour
1/3 cocoa powder
1 1/2 t. baking powder
1/4 t. sea salt
1/2 c. butter, room temperature
3/4 c. sugar, plus more for sprinkling
1/2 to 3/4 t. cayenne pepper
1/4 t. smoked paprika
2 eggs
1 t. vanilla extract
2/3 c. cashews, chopped
1/2 c. chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350°.
In a smaller bowl, mix the flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Stir in pepper and paprika. Beat in eggs and vanilla until mixture is smooth and creamy. Slowly add the dry ingredients spoonful by spoonful, until just mixed. Then add the chocolate chips and cashews. The dough will be somewhat sticky.
Using a spatula, divide the dough onto two sheets of wax paper. Using the wax paper, shape them into 1 ½”-2”x12” logs. Transfer them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them at least 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with sugar.
Bake for 30 minutes or until they have lost their sheen but are still somewhat soft in the middle.
Remove from the oven and let rest on the baking sheet for at least 20 minutes. Turn the oven down to 325°.
On a board, carefully slice each log using a serrated knife into ½ “ slices. Lay biscotti pieces back on parchment-lined pans. Bake for another 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool completely. Makes 30 or so small biscotti.