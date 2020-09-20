When I was in my teens, my family spent three different summer vacations driving from Belgium to Scandinavia and camping in campgrounds along the way. Our first trip took us to Denmark, Sweden and Norway.
From the German border town of Flensburg, we drove our fully loaded car north to Odense, located on one of the islands of Denmark. We picked this city since it seemed to have an interesting story. As the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, it looked like it might provide some informative walks and museums.
The large campground where we set up our tents was located in the city, with nice hedges around the sites to provide privacy. When my father checked us in, the manager asked if we were interested in Danish pastries for the following morning’s breakfast. Apparently, they placed an order for pastries with the local bakery who then delivered them to the campsites. Of course, my father jumped on the opportunity.
The next morning, after a quiet night of sleep, my mother started to prepare our morning coffee and, sure enough, a small van dropped off our bag of pastries. My father, always interested in new and local items, had ordered all possible choices of pastries. To this day, I remember the buttery, flaky crust filled with almond paste and sprinkled with sugar and sliced almonds. The pastries came in several shapes: there was the pinwheel with apricot and cream, the cockscomb with almond filling, the infinity with raspberry jam, the snail with cinnamon sugar. All tasted delicious especially in the fresh air and with my mother’s excellent coffee.
Later, we visited the house where Hans Christian Andersen was born and raised and walked through the quaint cobblestone streets of the old city quarter. But, in my mind, Odense became synonymous with Danish pastries. I knew that I would make them some day.
When my daughter attended first grade, her teacher organized a Scandinavian evening. I was asked to contribute food. This was my chance. I pulled out the book I had kept all those years with the precise instructions on how to make the laminated dough for Danish and photos to help me along. And I made my first batch ever. And they were a success! From that day on, I started making croissants and Danish more frequently. Once I opened my bakery, they soon joined the breads on the shelf. And there was no turning back.
These days, I have the muscle memory of how to make them. And I continue to roll out the butter and the dough knowing the end product will always be tasty. But in mind, they will never be as good as those I had in Odense, Denmark.
