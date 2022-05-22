Luxuriant greens explode after the last few rainy days.
Unstoppable growth is in the forecast and, in our yard, that includes the poison ivy. I carefully plot out the steps I need to take to remove it without getting the plant’s oil on my skin. I cover every naked spot of skin except for my face. I put on an old pair of jeans, worn out tennis shoes, some heavy duty and extra-long gloves and a long-sleeved shirt.
Then, very carefully, I enter the bed where a patch of poison ivy tries to make inroads. The vines lay low to the ground, tucked beneath the surface, unseen, where they can pop up leaves at any point. I pull gingerly on the strong roots, hoping that I won’t sling the leaves into my face. Slowly but surely, I clear out the offending plants and remove them to a bag.
It’s a good harvest. The bed now lies uncluttered except for a few perennial lilies of the valley, hostas and a volunteer redbud. I throw the gloves in the trash, go into the house and, in front of the washing machine, I carefully strip off the clothes that protected me. Mission accomplished!
After some more heavy duty gardening, this evening calls for refreshing drinks and burgers on the grill. I check my freezer and see that we have some ground beef patties from Creekside Farm but no more buns. I know what I’ll be doing in the next half hour.
Though I’ve always made sourdough breads, I upped my game during the pandemic. That included experimentation with a sourdough brioche dough which ultimately turned into my go-to brioche burger buns. With eggs, milk and butter and a dose of my sourdough starter, these buns turn into the perfect vehicle for burgers done on the grill.
It only takes a few minutes to assemble the ingredients and mix up the dough. While it rises, I can water my deck garden and plant a few more herbs. Or work on my next block print project. Then, it’s time to shape them and let them rise again. Now is a good time to take the puppy for a walk.
When I get back, I brush them with a beaten egg and sprinkle sesame seeds on top to make them look beautiful. While they bake, Jim fires up the grill. It’s Bourbon burgers tonight with a side of grilled veggies.
As we eat our supper out on the deck, the birdsong fills the air, the soft breezes of late spring caress us, the late-day light catches the top of the neighbor’s maple tree. It’s time to open the windows and doors to the outside.
We’re now only one week away from the first month of summer but we are already in the mood. And a Bourbon burger on a brioche bun is the perfect way to usher it in.
Sourdough Brioche Buns
Mix in a medium bowl:
2 eggs
1/3 c. milk
1/3 c. sourdough starter
Add:
2 1/4 c. flour
2 T. sugar
1 t. salt
1 scant t. yeast
Mix with a wooden spoon until it becomes a smooth dough. Let rest 10 minutes. Then add 6 T. butter until well incorporated. Knead until smooth and elastic. Put in a greased bowl, cover with a damp towel and let rise for 1 ½ hours. Punch down. Divide into 6, shape into balls then flatten with the palm of your hand, place on a parchment covered cookie sheet and let rise again until doubled and puffy. Brush with egg, sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake at 425° for 15-20 minutes.