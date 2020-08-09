The beginning of August brings with it the most pleasant summer temperatures. Early mornings arrive with an almost chilly air and I throw on a long-sleeve shirt before I step out the door for my morning dog walk. The coolness sweeps through the open windows of our house and everything feels a little cleaner, fresher, sharper. As the sun rises and throws its rays, the temperature climbs along with it. But the air is dry and clear and remains comfortable.
And by the evening, as the katydids and crickets screech out their late summer chorus and colors soften the sky, the chill slowly descends again, pushing me inside to find a long-sleeved sweater. This is, right here, right now, my favorite summer season.
Our house becomes larger with the extra outdoor living space on the deck and patio and a usable front porch. When we are not working for our living, we find ourselves heading out the back door to read or write or eat or drink. Sometimes, we just sit and listen. The backyard is in full midsummer mode. Flowers flourish, trees are towers of green. And the wisteria blooms again.
This enclosed space feels safe and protected from outside interference. Only the wild things break the silence. Well, maybe a train whistle or two also.
With the added space, it’s easier to host friends and family safely. We can spread out and stay out until the mosquitoes or sleepiness drive us in.
And as far as food goes, we love making and preparing dishes out in the open air. We grill or woodfire. Or we make a simple meal out of a crusty baguette, good cheese and butter and fresh vegetables picked off the vine. Somehow, eating outside at our picnic table makes all the food look and taste better. It’s the way the summer light hits our plates combined with the vibrant colors and flavors of fresh summer food. You know the way golden corn kernels shine and look ready to pop out? And the red of a homegrown tomato as I cut a slice off? And that crusty baguette that’s still crackling from the oven? And how the green from a bean is different from the green of a pepper? I could live in this summer for awhile and not get tired of it.
So, before the heat and humidity climb back up, before the grass and fruits shrivel up, before the sweat piles up again on my brow, I will take advantage of these moments of pure bliss, sitting in my patio chair, summer drink at hand, in our outdoor room, knowing that in a few short months, it will be closed for the season.
