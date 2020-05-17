When days turn into weeks that turn into months, and a small dread follows me around whenever I step out my front door, I remember that I need to give myself some space, aside from the worries and stress. To truly escape the highwire balance I tread between the hard news, the careful living and the fearful world, I need a place where I can go and momentarily lay aside the weight of it all.
What has become your safe place? I find that space in my kitchen. Between the bags of flour, sticks of butter and a salt jar, I get lost creating new breads or refining old recipes. Once I get started, I’m lost for awhile in a world of yeasty smells and smooth doughs. Lately, I’ve stopped using wooden spoons to mix, relying on my fingers to stir and take on the memory of this wet dough that slaps against the side of the big ceramic bowl, of that soft and tender dough that I cradle in my hands like a baby. My fingers tell me how much flour to add, how long to knead, when to punch down the dough. My muscles take over the familiar gestures, the push and pull of the dough, the shape each loaf will take, the slice of the razor as it cuts a pattern into the top, the slide into the oven.
As the smell of baking bread permeates the house, I turn to my other safe space. Spread over the table, my art tools beckon. Blocks of linoleum-lined wood, carving knives, pencil and paper, charcoal stick, paints and rollers are scattered about. I reach for a fresh, clean sheet of paper, draw a scene, transfer it to my block and carefully carve out ridges and lines following the design I’ve set down. As the trimmings fly, I slowly see my drawing emerge. I squeeze out the glistening, bright paint, load the roller and cover my block with it. Here comes the moment of truth when the ink hits the paper. I lift off the block and yes, I’m happy with the outcome.
But wait! The bread is ready to come out of the oven. I leave my artwork behind to dry, remove the crusty brown loaves from the oven shelf and inhale deeply. For a few hours, I’m in my own world, giving birth to new things, creating, focused on my inner world with no worries invading from the outside. I need this, especially now.
As the bread cools and the prints dry, I slowly emerge with renewed strength and courage back into this world. Even if I only have 10 minutes each day, I find that place where I can get away. It gives me my footing and keeps me sane in an unbalanced world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.