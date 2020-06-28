I was born with traveling in my bones. I mostly blame it on my father’s side of the family. My great-great-grandfather, Jacob, moved from Virginia to Missouri.
His son, my great-grandfather, Lewis, moved his family to Florida and back to Missouri. And my grandfather and his siblings had various stints further afield in Argentina and India, as well as here in this country in Colorado, Illinois, and Kansas.
My father and his siblings and cousins continued the tradition with time spent in Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. So when I’ve been in one place for a little while, I hear something call my name.
It’s telling me to go out and explore. This is exactly what happened to me last weekend. After three months of staying in place, my bones told me it was time to get away. The weather urged me on. With a beautiful low humidity day predicted, Jim and I, along with Stella the dog, got in the car and drove northwest to the open shores of Lake Michigan.
The sky was blue and the breeze light as we made our way through open country to the dunes. Once there, we walked to the far end where dogs are allowed and where the beach is open and uncluttered. We breathed in the fresh air, soaked in the sound of the water slapping the sand and took in those expansive views of water and sky. We jogged and walked and let the sun beat down on us, and Stella had a chance to really run. For that moment, we were in another world, years away from the day to day.
Once back in Goshen, we picked up a small snack and coffee at Embassy and ate and drank at a picnic table along the Millrace. To finish the day, I sat in social distance with friends to listen to Jim’s band, The Dawg, as they practiced outside. For that hour or two of live music, with friends within visual distance, some of the weight of the last few months slid away with the lilting musical notes.
I am mostly a homebody but I have a deep need in my core that calls to me and reminds me that to get a good grasp on my life and my place in it, I must travel beyond my world. It tells me to get out and away. It pushes me to see new things and to refresh my mind.
It informs me and makes me aware of other ways of living and doing. I can also do this reading in my armchair at home. But being physically present in another place causes me to adjust and change on the spot. One of these days, I hope to go further afield again.
