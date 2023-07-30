At least every other summer, our family made the trip up to the Straits of Mackinac then through the upper peninsula of Michigan over the Sault Sainte Marie International Bridge and into Canada.
We would camp for a week along the shores of Lake Superior then return home, rested and renewed. Often, on our way back, we stopped at the Gwen Frostic Studio, where we would purchase stationery and journals with Gwen’s exquisite nature prints. The studio, built of wood and stone, still stands tucked away in a hollow and is designed to fit unobtrusively into its natural setting.
Inside, one could watch the printing process. Stacks of Gwen’s linoleum carved blocks lined the shelves. Sturdy Heidelberg presses clicked and clacked, printing colors onto paper. I watched, fascinated. The prints I purchased and shared with others over the years inspired me to try my hand at linoleum block printing. After receiving a starter set from Jim at Christmas one year, I started creating small prints for my own enjoyment.
When I first started, my designs were simple and in one color. Lately I’ve been experimenting with more difficult designs and with several colors. First, I draw the design I want to portray.
Then, I transfer it onto the linoleum blocks very carefully figuring out where and how the colors will come through. Then, I carve out the space that I don’t want printed. Then, it’s time to mix the color, roll it onto the block and print it.
That first take is always a mystery. Will the design work? Did I carve the image right? Am I happy with it?
More recently, I have joined the Goshen Printmakers Guild started by my friend, Ida. She has gathered equipment and organized a space downtown where she produces letterpressed materials. And she has invited others to become involved. Thanks to her, my love of block printing and typesetting has found a home.
Earlier this year, I set type and block prints for a two-page broadside about summer. Then, with her help, I printed it on the press. This week, I spent an entire day drawing and carving two large blocks for a calendar that Ida is putting together for 2024.
Then, the next afternoon, she mixed the colors for the first print, we set it up on the press and I printed 150 copies of it. The printing involves putting ink on the rollers and turning a crank by hand to spread it evenly, then inserting each paper into clips that hold it while it rolls through the press and finally cranking by hand the rolls that print color onto the paper. When it comes off the press, it lays on a rack to dry. Since this print will have two colors, we will need to print it twice.
The craft of block printing requires patience and time. It’s as much about the process as it is about the final product.
I love seeing patterns emerge. I love the colors and the textures. I love the smell of ink. I enjoy the feel of the blocks as they take on an image. When I’m working, I get lost in another world.
And when I’m done, there’s a sense of satisfaction. Amidst the busy June of projects and the busy July of family gatherings, I still made room for my block printing. August looks good for even more time to create.
We will see what the next projects will be.