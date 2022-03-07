RACHEL SHENK: After two years of COVID, port is still a charm

A light breeze gently rocks the fishing boats tied in the marina as a noisy seagull flies overhead.
The dark blue water at our feet hardly ripples. We sit in the red canvas captain chairs that spill out across the street from the restaurant and café, Le Cap Horn. This has always been the perfect place to spend an hour soaking in the Mediterranean sun and enjoying light refreshments.
Last night, we arrived rather late to our home away from home where we’ve been coming for the last eighteen years. We knew our host, Sophie, wouldn’t be waiting for us but just as years before, the door to our cottage is unlocked. A bouquet of flowering branches in a vase and a couple of oranges from the tree outside grace the table and the heat is turned on to welcome us.
Because of the pandemic, we missed our usual getaway to this spot in southern France and it has been two years since we set our backpacks down inside “Les Roses Rouges” (The Red Roses), the small but cozy little cottage where we’ve always stayed. After twenty four hours of travel with masks on, we’re wondering what might have changed during our absence. As the train pulls into the station, everything still looks familiar. And as we drive into our hosts’ lane, things look much the same.
Today, we walk down the hill and into the small port hoping to still find the bakery and our favorite place to sit and have a drink, Le Cap Horn. And they’re both still here! As we find a table right by the marina, we recognize the waiter from years past. I ask for my usual, a Monaco, a mixture of beer, grenadine syrup and lemon soda, and for Jim, a Belgian beer. We also add a plateful of house made fries and then relax in the full sun while we wait for our order.
Several minutes later, the door to the restaurant across the street opens but it’s not our waiter carrying our drinks! It’s Sophie, our host, with the waiter behind her all smiles. What a surprise! She was eating lunch with her mother inside and saw us arrive and immediately told our waiter that she would bring us the drinks.
He tells us, still grinning, that the bill is of course taken care of. After two years away, we are delighted and can’t get over this gesture. Sophie and I embrace as we do in France, with a kiss on each cheek. We’re all happy that life is slowly returning to normal.
Later, as we leave, the owner, Ludo, wishes us a nice day. We tell him we will be back. And once back up the hill to our cottage, Sophie and I catch up with our lives. What are the kids up to? Who died during COVID? What has changed while we were gone these last two years?
For the remainder of our stay, we try to spend a little time at Le Cap Horn each day, knowing that we’ve been accepted into this community for the duration and that we’ve been recognized. It always makes living here a joy and leaving a little bittersweet.
