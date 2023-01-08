When a holiday break appears on our calendar, it’s easy to think about relaxing at home in comfortable loungewear, with no deadlines in sight and no urgent matters to take care of.
But since our daughters live in far flung corners of the country, there’s usually a holiday road trip on the horizon. This year, we planned to visit our eldest in Colorado with our puppy in tow, hoping that we would also get a glimpse of the mountains and some much needed downtime.
We made reservations for a cabin at the YMCA of the Rockies and scheduled in a few days at our daughter’s duplex. By text, she and I planned the menu for the week so we both knew what to have on hand. Only one question mark remained. What would the weather conditions be on the road?
Since Jim had been checking the weather predictions all week, we soon saw that a bomb cyclone was in the works bringing Winter Storm Elliott to the entire country so we decided to leave a day early and try to get ahead of its impending arrival. We packed the car with food, backpacks and dog gear.
At the last minute, I added a bag of blankets and stuffed in some Christmas decorations and candles and, with my travel mug full of coffee, we headed west on a pleasant winter afternoon. Seven large flocks of geese flying south seemed somewhat of an omen but that evening, when we arrived in Iowa City, the thermometer said 22° and there was no snow in sight. We settled in for the night as the TV warned of closings and frigid air.
Each peek out of the window revealed an unchanging landscape. It was only during the night, when we heard the wind howl, that we noticed the snow piling up against the windows and ice forming on the panes. By the time we got up, the temperature had fallen to -9° with blowing winds and snow and dire warnings on the TV screen.
As we watched the radar, we knew that we could drive out of the worst part of the storm. We waited until the last possible minute to set out toward Omaha, Nebraska, and when we did, it meant very slow and careful travel on fairly empty roads.
Our car stayed warm and the all-wheel drive and Jim did their job to keep us on the road. As we made our way at 35 miles an hour out of the worst of the storm, we saw over 40 crashes and jackknifed trucks. Finally , the road cleared though the temperature stayed frigid. Most importantly, we arrived safely, though late, in Grand Island, Nebraska where we had an Airbnb reservation for the night.
We soon found out that unpacking a car in -9° with blowing winds can chill you through and through. And with the apartment struggling to maintain 60°, and our discovery of frozen pipes in the bathroom, it soon became apparent that we would have to repack and move to a motel where we had to unpack again.
Never were we more happy for hot showers and warmth. Sadie, the puppy, was a trooper through it all.
With that adventure behind us, we drove the next day from the sunny plains to the Rocky Mountains. A balmy 29° greeted us in Estes Park where the cabin was awaiting our arrival. I put up our Christmas decorations and spread out our blankets as Jim built a fire in the fireplace.
The next morning, I mixed up a coffee cake for breakfast, set up our advent candles and looked out the windows at the mountain views. As I took that first sip of morning coffee, relaxation mode kicked in.
What a wonderful feeling to be safe and warm in this amazing location!