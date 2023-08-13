We were looking for the perfect combination: a weekend with no plans or scheduled events, overnight temperatures in the fifties, zero percent chance of rain and mostly sunny skies.
We had been waiting all summer and had not come upon it yet. And then, on Saturday evening , Jim looked at the weather forecast and Sunday promised to be exactly right. I looked at my calendar and there were no penciled in appointments.
It took us until the next morning to declare that this might be the perfect combination. Within two hours, we were ready. It was time for a teardrop camping weekend.
Since our teardrop trailer is self-contained with sleeping quarters at the ready and kitchen essentials tucked away in the back, it’s easy to pull together an overnight bag and a crate and cooler with food provisions.
Add to that the necessities for a seventeen month old pup and we are loaded and ready to go. We are fortunate to live in an area with multiple state parks within a one to two hour driving range. This time, we drive east to Pokagon State Park, the one we know the best. We haven’t visited it in the summer so we’ll see it in a new light.
The campground is rather empty and we choose a spot tucked into the trees. Sadie, the pup, seems to be as excited as we are as she sniffs the air and figures out the boundaries of our camp site.
Jim easily parks the teardrop, we pull out the door mats for each entrance and set up our camping chairs and, just like that, we are in another world. A light breeze ruffles the leaves above as we quietly sit and read. Then, it’s time for a good long hike to stretch our legs. The trail takes us through the woods and down to the lake where Sadie plunges in to swim.
She’s being her true retriever self as she goes back and forth after sticks. Time for a good shake and we continue on the trail, through the wetland and the forest, past the horse barn and winding bike trail to the campground.
For supper, we flip open the back of the trailer, and pull out the stove to fix fresh corn, green beans and new potatoes from the Goshen Farmers Market. It’s the perfect low key meal for this getaway.
Some folks walking by stop to chat and want to peek in the trailer so Jim gives them a tiny tour while we talk about the weather and where we’ve come from. Sadie’s always excited to meet new people!
After a sit by the fire, it’s time to turn in. There’s nothing quite like the cozy feeling of laying in our teardrop with the sounds of nature coming in through the screened windows to lull us to sleep. And then the early light of morning and cawing of crows to wake us up, along with a nudge from an eager pup.
Coffee by the fire, an omelet and leftover potatoes for breakfast, one more hike and it’s time to go home. Even though it was only an overnight away, we leave refreshed and renewed.
We can hope for another perfect combination before the snow flies.