My feet step down carefully into the layer of leaves lining the ground like a blanket around me.
I hear the crunch as it shifts and resettles after every footfall. The birch, oak and beech trees strain the bright rays of the sun as it follows its mid-autumn path in the bluest of skies.
Here in northern Michigan, the leaves haven’t quite yet given up the ghost. Around me, brilliant yellows and oranges glow like beacons of light to guide me along the trail.
As I come out into the clearing, one mighty oak shivers in the wind and I’m suddenly showered by its leaves. I stand there and look up into the slow spiral swirl of falling leaves and feel like I’m in a snow globe that someone just shook.
It’s our second time up here in the pinky finger of Michigan’s mitten during the late October/early November season. Both times, we have been fortunate to have warm weather with sunny and blue skies.
Our small home away from home is out in the middle of old apple orchard land where it is so quiet that I can hear the swish of a bird’s wings as it flies above me one morning and the eerie call of foxes in the backwoods as I take Sadie, the dog, out for her late evening walk. The house’s windows on every side frame magical scenes.
Each sunrise and sunset brings a variety of colors. And since the house is only a two minute drive to Lake Michigan, we catch the sunset there a couple of times.
But it’s the landscape on our hikes that takes our breath away every time. The trails take us through the diverse geography of this land carved by glaciers. We can be walking through the forest with its old stand of birches and the next moment our feet are sifting through sand.
One of the trails leads us on a slowly sloping path through a meadow with splendid lake views before descending into a wide forest floor. Another trail follows the up and down contours of the land, it’s path so covered with leaves that only the blue blazes here and there keep us on track.
Around us, tall trees in brilliant colors draw our eyes skyward and as we stop to stare, Sadie, the pup, knows to stop also, mesmerized by the movement of leaves. And then, there are the trails that take us out to the big lake where the sun sparkles on the turquoise water and Sadie, the retriever, is happy for the freedom to run and retrieve sticks from the shoreline.
Each day that we are away, we breathe new air, see new scenes. It’s a time to renew and refresh before the upcoming busy season. To be removed from our usual daily routines and lives gives us a chance to see them from afar and reprioritize.
We’re just fortunate that we can do it in only a four and a half hour drive away from home.