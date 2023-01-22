I pull up in the Goshen Brewing Company parking lot, park the car and walk to the side entrance.
Out here, it’s dark and peaceful. An almost full moon skips in and out of the clouds as the evening chill descends. Through the large garage door windows, light streams out and I glimpse a full house.
All the table seats are taken and it’s standing room only for the latecomers like me. I take in a last breath of fresh air and, as I open the door, the mingled sounds of conversations and music swell out and over me, welcoming me in.
I’ve barely walked inside when a friend comes over and hands me a note, then returns to his place at the counter. I order my drink, take it to the back where I stand with others before I open the note and read it. “It’s been awhile since I had any “Down Unders”. Can I order 6 for Sat.? Will p/u around 9:30.”
For those of you who don’t know, a Down Under is a cinnamon roll made out of croissant dough. As it bakes, the butter from the dough mixes with the brown sugar and cinnamon filling, creating a sticky, caramel glaze on the bottom. I started making them many years ago when my bakery was located in the “Down Under” area of the Old Bag Factory. I named them for that and for the sticky bottom glaze.
The name took off. When I moved the bakery to the Goshen Farmers’ Market building, I thought about changing the name but, by then, it had stuck. My friend, Lester, orders them every now and then to make sure he gets them. When I see the message, I write him a note back. “Sure! See you Saturday.”
I stand and listen and scan the crowd. Deb appears at my side and tells me there’s a front row table seat saved for me. “Oh, wow” I reply. It looked like every place was taken but, sure enough, now I see it. I drop my note off to Lester on my way, then see Suzanna, Don and Jay sitting at another table. I greet them with a “Happy New Year” and we all clink our glasses. Suzanna and I talk about reconnecting over coffee.
I finally reach my table. Here, Jeanette, Laura and Amber’s mom smile in greeting. Ron and Sally Jo wave from further down the table. Barb and Wilma greet me as well and ask about traveling with us to Europe again. I turn toward the music and listen.
At the next break, Rachel comes over to say hello. Later, I see Jesse, Jason and Jason listening in the back. Too soon, the music ends and it’s time to close the place down. As I head out, I chat with Elva and Norm.
It’s a perfect night for a brisk walk home. As I follow the trail along the Millrace, I feel surrounded by invisible arms. This early January night experience makes me realize that, here in this town, I have put down roots. And that there are places here where community is encouraged and thrives.
Thanks to all of you for being a part of what makes this town what it is!