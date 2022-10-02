All summer long, we checked the weekend weather predictions on our phones, hoping for one that would show mild temperatures and clear skies.
If and when it would happen, we planned to take our first teardrop camping trip with the puppy. But as the summer dragged on and we hoped and planned, lightning and dark cloud symbols popped up on the screen every single Sunday. Still, we continued to organize for the possibility.
And then, at the very end of summer, in September, it happens. On our screens, mild temperatures and clear skies appear and our schedules are free. In a couple of hours, we gather food, puppy accessories and camping paraphernalia. Sadie May excitedly follows us as we load camping chairs, wood for the fire and her blanket. Soon we are driving down the road to Pokagon State Park.
With the puppy along, we decide to bring along our screen tent so Sadie May will have one area of the campsite to be off-leash. We already know that she is a good car traveler from previous trips but wonder if she will be bothered by the tiny extra squeaks of the car pulling a trailer. No worries there.
With a self-contained camper, the arrival and set up is easy and we are soon off hiking on one of the many trails at Pokagon. The walk sets us down among the beauty of late summer. Sunny warm light sprinkles through the woods as a slight breeze rustles the dying leaves.
Around a corner, the edge of the lake laps at our feet. Sadie jumps in to retrieve a stick then trots back on the trail, looking for the chipmunks that skitter through the underbrush. This fall day in the woods is glorious; it’s also a good way to tire out a puppy!
We return to the campsite, read and relax in the screen canopy. Sadie has not tired yet of the ever changing sounds and scents around her. I have to remember that this is all new to her. We cook supper, go for another hike and soon, it’s time to cozy up in the camper. Even though she’s never done it before, Sadie climbs in and very quickly claims a spot at our feet.
Several hours into the night, a thunderstorm announces itself by grumbling thunder and flashes of lightning. Somewhere in my head, I hear that Cadillac Sky song, “Don’t Trust the Weatherman.” Though we can hear soft then hard rain above our heads, the camper is snug as a bug.
Despite the strong storm, none of us are the worse for wear. And, later, as the new day dawns, the late summer sun rises as well. The rain has cleared the air and everything is just a little bit brighter.
We enjoy the campfire cup of coffee and a full plate of breakfast from the kitchen on the back of the camper. Sadie gets to lick off the leftovers. Then we go for one more hike before heading home.
The verdict is good: we’ll be doing this at least one more time before the snow flies.