RACHEL SHENK: A dizzying summer painting project

I’m perched on a large aluminum stepladder.
With one hand, I hold the paintbrush and, with the other, I steady myself against the shingle overhang. In an inspired moment, we decided to repaint the front of the house. It might have been because I saw a photo somewhere or just because a few spots on the window frames were showing bare wood.
In any case, Jim picked up some paint sample cards in the colors we thought we might like and we immediately chose two of our favorites. Then, when we held them up to the current colors, we discovered they were a very close match! Apparently, our taste in house paint colors has not changed much in the last ten years…
So on a beautiful morning in August, here I am. The gable is of course the trickiest part of the painting project because it is high off the ground, hence the large stepladder. First, I climb up four rungs. That feels pretty safe but I can barely reach the first layer of shingles. I twist and turn and try to manipulate the brush as well as I can but it’s obvious that I’m going to have to climb another rung to get anywhere with this project.
I’m now on the fifth rung. At first, it feels too high and too precarious. I get that slight feeling in my stomach, that almost imperceptible dizziness I feel when my feet are not on solid ground. But I make myself rein it in. I use my legs to brace myself.
Once I start painting, I’m totally focused on the surface in front of me, making sure every little cranny and crack is filled with the wet rust orange paint. And I fall into a rhythm slowly covering another row of shingles. But I still can’t reach the tippy top.
As Jim spots for me, I climb another rung. I don’t really want to look down so I keep my gaze on the shingles to be painted, the movement of the paintbrush, the sleekness of the paint. After a while, my legs relax and I let my body move as needed. I even start to look around.
Since this is not usually my perch, I take in the view. A slight breeze flutters my hair. A bee buzzes by. A bird flies at my eye level. The world looks just a little bit different up here. I pause to rest my hand and arm, breathe in the air and take in the broader neighborhood. It’s really a wonderful day: perfect temperature, blue sky with a few fluffy white clouds, clear air.
Somewhere in the distance, I hear the sound of church bells and they bring me back to the job that needs to get done. I finish painting the highest spots, then go down one rung then another and another and another. The paint has already started to dry and I’m pleased with the end result.
When I started, I wasn’t sure I could climb that high. Now, I know that I can do it, carefully. It’s just a nice reminder that some of the things I think I can’t do can still be achieved if I put my intention to work.
And in the process, there is some joy to be had.