Here and there, spots of growing lush moss meander around tree bases, damp logs and branches.
In the mostly brown and gray of the woods, the bright spots of green accent the lay of the land and predict the coming explosion of growth. As I lean down to feel the soft, furry texture, I see tiny little white flowers poking through the forest floor and, a little further away, I spot the first trillium leaves.
Though the calendar tells me that spring is already here, it seems slow in showing itself this year. A week ago, in Paris, France, the magnolia and cherry trees were already in full bloom. But with a change of landscape comes a change of scenery. Spring is taking its time in Northern Indiana.
I often think of winter as a time to rest and retreat inward. But it can also leave me exposed just like the bare branches of the trees, all harsh angles and stark profiles.
Sometimes it feels like life stops, holding its breath, waiting. Winter shows off nature in its basic survival mode with only my imagination and hope left to paint in the soft contours of another season.
So when nature finally springs, it’s full of that softness and color that I’ve been craving. From day to day, a greening slowly emerges.
It starts to fill in the bleak corners and crawls over the dark hollows. It covers the damage and the scars of winter, spreading from tree to tree, from one corner of the woods to the other, filling the landscape with color.
First, a poke of green here, then a spot of yellow there and a splotch of blue over there. It’s like a painter slowly adding to a canvas. The picture slowly comes into focus and before I know it, there will be sunny days full of color and life. I can start to breathe again.
If winter is survival, then spring is anticipation. There are plans to make, work to get done, things to explore. The world slowly reopens, bringing new moments of growth and longer days of light.
A change of scenery happens before my very eyes without the need to cross the ocean or drive across the country to see it. And I have a front row seat if I take the time to look.
Today, I’m ready to shed my restrictive winter clothes and take on the color and softness of spring. I’ll be watching as nature does the same.
Will you join me?!