It’s early morning.
A trace of light slowly spreads across the sky and, as I sit on the deck steps, I watch dawn rising in the east. Morning is breaking and the birds announce it with their song. Their calls ring out from the trees in the quiet backyard. I like this time when human life has yet to wake. With pastries in the oven baking and a new puppy snuggling tight against my hip, I soak in the slowly emerging day.
Often, I don’t take the time to observe time moving. I just know it does. But if I let myself slow down, I suddenly notice every minute detail around me. It’s almost as if I can see and hear the ferns unfurling, the insects burrowing below my feet, the faintest chirp of a baby bird.
This week, I’m especially amazed at the speed of growth. Snow peas and pole beans buried deep are poking out their shoots in their characteristic colors. Lettuce seeds have sprouted and added leaves. At OxBow Park, the forest floor is now filled with green.
A new canopy of leaves now stretches overhead in the streets in the neighborhood. And the redbud and crabapple in my yard have already blossomed and shed their blooms. From one day to the next, I can’t keep up with all the growing.
But back to the mint which is growing stems since last week. I’m ready to smell it and use it and taste it. Tonight, the supper menu features black bean tacos with all the trimmings. On this warm spring evening, mojitos sound like the perfect complement.
I check my ingredient list: yes, I have limes in the fridge, club soda in my pantry and rum in my liquor cabinet. They’re very easy to make if you have a muddler. The mint leaves release their scent as they break down in the sugar and lime juice. Rum and club soda finish them off. I fill our tumblers with ice, pour in the mojito mixture and here we are.
We sit on the deck where a light breeze cools us down from the heat of the day. The iced drinks complete the picture. And, yes, that first taste full of mint makes me smile. A tired puppy lays at our feet. Her growth spurt parallels the one in nature.
I’m pretty sure that if I had to work as hard as nature is right now, I might have to drink 2 mojitos tonight. Instead, I keep a careful watch, soaking it in, amazed.
Mojitos Without Simple Syrup
for 2 drinks
Mint leaves from 6 stems
3 T. sugar
Juice from 2 small limes
1/3 c. Rum
16 ice cube
1 1/2 c. club soda
Put the mint leaves, sugar and lime juice in a glass measuring cup. Muddle until the mint leaves are well chopped up. Add the rum and the club soda.
Strain into tumblers filled with ice. Enjoy!