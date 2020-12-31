GOSHEN — Though 2020 goes down as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the year is also remembered for the storm of protests that erupted nationwide, including Goshen and Elkhart, for months.
Most of the demonstrations and marches, as well as rioting and looting in some cities, focused on racial inequality as anger built from incidents of police killing Black Americans. Several local protests joined that cause. One Goshen woman took a counter-stance, with her yard becoming a battleground. Other residents banded together to oppose government orders requiring face mask usage. And in one incident over the summer, the two issues — racism and mask opposition — clashed outside a coffee shop.
The killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man, by police in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked outrage that built to protests nationwide in the name of Black Lives Matter for weeks. Though Floyd’s death sparked much of the unrest, the demonstrations were also fueled by the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville in March.
FIRST PROTESTS
Four days after Floyd’s death, a protest was held in Elkhart, joining those springing up across the country. A march was then held in Goshen the next day, May 30, with participants holding signs and chanting slogans as they walked from the Elkhart County Courthouse through the streets of downtown.
Protesters returned to Goshen that Sunday, May 31, in what was kind of a six-hour series of three events that merged into each other. The evening started with a rally on the courthouse lawn, then shifted to another march through downtown before returning to the courthouse.
There, people demonstrated on the sidewalk and in the middle of the street, blocking the southbound lane of Main Street between Clinton Street and Lincoln Avenue heading into dusk. As night came, a standoff ensued where the driver of a southbound car refused to change lanes to avoid the crowd and stopped in the lane, surrounded by protesters. Police, who’d been monitoring the situation, became involved for the first time, leading to the third phase of the night’s protest.
A couple officers resolved the situation, which let the car drive off. Protesters then advanced, shouting at the officers, and forcing them to withdraw to the corner of Main and Clinton where more officers — many geared up with helmets and batons, others with pepper pellet guns — held the intersection.
The flow changed, and protesters marched on the street toward downtown, meeting a line of police at Main and Lincoln at first. Police then backed up again, and the crowd followed them to Main and Washington streets where demonstrators would square off with police for about another hour and a half. About 100 people were estimated to be in the crowd, while the police response amounted to about 100 local officers from Goshen, the county and other agencies.
The protest was non-violent, but fluctuated from tense to moments of serenity, such as when several protesters crossed the intersection to fist bump officers as a show of local solidarity. The crowd dispersed around 11:30 that night, shortly after one man led them in singing the pop song, “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi, followed by the arrival of pizza.
ELKHART PROTEST
Another protest and march in the name of Black Lives Matter was staged in downtown Elkhart on June 11.
Demonstrators gathered at Civic Plaza with a few Elkhart Police officers, including then-Chief Chris Snyder, joining them as civilians. After rallying for about 30 minutes, the crowd marched to High and Second streets, outside the courthouse location in Elkhart, where Mayor Rod Roberson gave a speech. Protesters then walked back to Civic Plaza to continue the non-violent demonstration for about one hour.
SOCIALLY DISTANCED PROTEST
Where the previous protests involved crowds of people grouped together in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic — face mask usage was encouraged at the June 11 event — another Black Lives Matter protest in Goshen was geared toward social distancing.
Participants spread out along several busy streets and thoroughfares throughout the city June 17 as they held signs and waved at passing vehicles. Routes where demonstrators appeared included College Avenue from about Lincolnway East to the Goshen College campus, and South Main Street into downtown.
That same week, activist Abraham Medellin sought permission from the Goshen City Council to paint a Black Lives Matter mural at the intersection of Main and Washington streets. The council steered Medellin to the Board of Public Works and Safety for approval. But the board turned down the request about a week later with board members concerned about setting certain precedents for the city.
MASK MANDATE PROTEST
A new set of protests took shape in Goshen by the end of July.
Nearly a month after the Elkhart County Health Department’s June 30 mask mandate, ordering the use of face masks in public and private places amid the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 100 demonstrators gathered on the courthouse lawn in opposition to the state mandate on July 27.
Chris May, owner of Embassy Coffee Co., helped organize the rally as he and others viewed such mandates as government overreach. May said then he believed businesses, churches and schools should be able to decide on their own whether to require masks.
Following the protest, opponents also appeared at Elkhart County commissioners and health department meetings in August and into October. They voiced concerns about masks and mask requirements while seeking to rescind the order.
One effort caused the health board to postpone its Sept. 24 meeting. The board, through a news release, said about 50 people crowded the meeting room while not wearing masks. The meeting was canceled out of safety concerns and rescheduled for the next week.
SCHOOLS PROTEST
On Aug. 7, the health department heard a huge earful of complaints over sudden decisions by local school superintendents to begin the 2020-21 school year online instead of in-person as planned.
Hundreds of people, including parents and students, packed the department’s headquarters along Oakland Avenue in Elkhart that Friday to protest announcements that came down from school systems the evening before. The move to start the year virtually — just days before schools were set to re-open — was based on recommendations by Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz over safety concerns amid the pandemic.
A protest was also held at the Middlebury Community Schools administration building.
As demonstrators took their stand that afternoon, Mertz reversed course. An order was issued that day to let schools open for in-person education after all while sticking to back-to-school plans approved by the health department.
CHURCH SIGN VANDALISM
A white South Bend woman took it upon herself to make a statement against what she saw as a blatant act of racism near Goshen.
The night of Aug. 10, after seeing complaints on Facebook, Nessa Austin traveled to Mount Moriah church along C.R. 30 and rearranged a message on the church’s roadside sign. The original message read, “Lets be honest Black Lives Matter is African witchcraft” (sic). Austin changed it to, “Lets be honest Black Lives Matter” by taking down the remaining plastic letters.
She said she’d planned to leave the sign letters along with a two-page note, criticizing the message, on the church’s doorstep. But a person caught her at the sign, and Austin fled, saying she inadvertently carried the plastic letters with her.
Realizing what she’d done, Austin went to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that night and handed over the sign letters to police. She was issued a trespassing warning for going on the church’s property without permission.
The church later removed the altered message from its sign and displayed a new one.
MOVEMENTS CLASH OVER COFFEE
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and mask mandate opponents confronted one another with dueling protests centered on a coffee shop in Goshen in mid-August.
Up to 50 demonstrators under the BLM movement banner lined up along West Lincoln Avenue, across from Embassy Coffee, on Aug. 15. They were met by approximately 75–100 counter-demonstrators who’d gathered outside the business. The two groups chanted, and sometimes heckled one another, from across the street.
BLM supporters targeted Embassy for what they saw as discriminatory messages toward the movement posted on social media by the business’ owners, including Chris May. The protest also opposed May’s stance on the face mask mandate and the protest he’d helped lead on July 27.
The counter protest sided with May and Embassy. Several demonstrators on that side countered the Black Lives Matter slogan with the phrase “All lives matter.” Many also saw the event as another opportunity to oppose the state and county face mask orders.
A week later, on Aug. 22, demonstrators lined up in front of the post office along Pike Street in Goshen as part of another protest to show support for the U.S. Postal Service.
ONE-WOMAN PROTEST
Almost from the beginning, Lori Arnold of Goshen has waged a one-woman protest in opposition to Black Lives Matter and face mask orders. She’s been active primarily from her home along South Main Street, while also joining local protests, including: the mask mandate rally in July, the Embassy Coffee counter-demonstration, and another mask protest in December, as well as solo stances throughout the city.
Arnold has had numerous flags and signs up in her yard since about mid-June, several bearing messages in opposition to Black Lives Matter, in support of police and of President Trump. The signs have also been targets, with Arnold making several reports to Goshen Police about thefts, vandalism, harassment, and even fires, over the past several months.
The city of Goshen came next with a lawsuit filed against Arnold in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Nov. 20. The case alleges several of her signs violate city zoning ordinances for sizes and obstructing rights of way, and a court injunction is sought to get Arnold to comply or she could face fines.
Arnold and her husband have hired an attorney to represent them in the case. In a filing Monday, the attorney requested a deadline extension for submitting a response to the allegations since he only joined the case recently.
Meanwhile, Arnold received a warning from Goshen police Dec. 7 because she was sounding a siren through a megaphone outside the city police and courts building. The noise allegedly disrupted a City Council meeting while it was in progress that evening.
LATIN AMERICAN ISSUES
As Arnold led her protest at her home over the summer, she was joined by a small, competing protest across the street.
Around Aug. 17, Lupita Romo of Goshen and two friends took to the sidewalk along South Main Street, behind the Goshen Public Library, calling attention to issues pertaining to the Latin American community.
Primarily, the group sought to raise awareness for Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood in Texas this year. Romo also protested the treatment of immigrants and children at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, saying she was spurred by a sign in Arnold’s yard that read, “Support ICE.” Additionally, Romo opted to stand across from Arnold’s house for visibility, to catch a share of the attention Arnold was getting from traffic along the South Main Street corridor.
Romo said she’d held a similar protest for Guillen at the courthouse lawn in July. Another vigil for the soldier was held at the courthouse Sept. 19.
Meanwhile, about a dozen people marched through downtown Goshen Aug. 28 to raise awareness of issues related to the Latinx community. The word has become a gender-neutral term used to describe both Latinos and Latinas.
NEW MASK MANDATE, NEW PROTEST
About 40 protesters gathered outside the courthouse Dec. 18 to once again oppose county and state face mask mandates.
The new rally was organized in response to more stringent mask orders, which included fines, issued by the health department in November. Those orders were backed by an ordinance passed by the commissioners Dec. 1 that set up the list of fines businesses and organizations could face for violations.
County leaders stressed the fines were intended as a last resort, that health department inspectors investigating complaints would work first with organizations on compliance. Commissioner Mike Yoder had also said small business operators wanted mask orders with teeth to help them enforce mask usage in their locations.
Protesters viewed the directives and proposed fines as government overreach and abuses of power, and they urged the commissioners to rescind them.
