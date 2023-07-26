GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair judges considered 500 rabbits Wednesday for honorary placements.
Of the 51 recognized American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) breeds of rabbit, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair boasts 36 of them.
“Each breed has a standard of perfection which their national club sets,” Israel said. “The judges compare each individual rabbit to that standard and try to get the one that is closest to that standard as best of breed.”
Within the breeds, there are many other categories. Around 185 kids are in the 4-H rabbit club for this year. Youth can fill up 15 cages at the rabbit barn, or use some of those cages to have a meat pen of three in two classes, so kids could feasibly bring up to 19 rabbits to the annual fair judging.
“Our daughter, she’ll take everything back to the barn and breed for upcoming shows and conventions,” Israel said. “Some people may only buy one or two and they’ll take them home and keep them in the barn or garage and bring those rabbits back next year, but some are very active in the ARBA shows around here.”
The Rabbit Club barn is open at 9 a.m. through Friday, as are other barns. Animals leave Friday following auctions.