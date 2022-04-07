NAPPANEE — R. Yoder Construction and ATC will host a ceremony marking the beginning of the new ATC headquarters and manufacturing facility at 1:30 p.m. April 19.
The ceremony will take place on the ATC property grounds located at 5225 E. Market St., Nappanee, according to a news release.
“ATC is very excited to break ground on our new facility here in Nappanee, IN,” Robert Paden, CEO of ATC, stated. “ATC is consolidating and moving its company headquarters along with the sales and marketing offices to this facility along with all RV production. We have experienced tremendous growth during our over 20-years in this community. The investment in this facility will enable ATC to continue hiring and growing our capabilities and capacity to supply our customers nationwide from this location. Our ability to efficiently provide high value RVs and trailers will also be enhanced with continued training and upgraded toolsets as part of this project.”
The new steel building will provide 221,000 square feet of RV manufacturing and office space for ATC Trailers’ operations and will feature a new 7,840 square foot multi-use showroom and café.
